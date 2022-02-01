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January 2022 report: Global Threats in the Planetary Information Field
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77 views • February 01, 2022
Covers the information gathered from energy work sessions performed during the month of January. "Threatening" activities spanned the gamut, from spiritual realm and plane of existence to physical/emotional/mental. What we think, feel, and do impact not only other consciousnesses, but are recorded in the planetary field. Take a look at these threats and consider how you might be able to counter them each day.
The Worldview (aka planetary "Vision") under threat is explained more thoroughly in my video
https://www.brighteon.com/8426751e-9860-4dca-b0ea-beebd0d94a2d
2021 Mass Jabbing of Mankind, as recorded in the planetary field
https://www.brighteon.com/6cabacc7-1488-4713-a4cb-d048bd71afd2
The Worldview (aka planetary "Vision") under threat is explained more thoroughly in my video
https://www.brighteon.com/8426751e-9860-4dca-b0ea-beebd0d94a2d
2021 Mass Jabbing of Mankind, as recorded in the planetary field
https://www.brighteon.com/6cabacc7-1488-4713-a4cb-d048bd71afd2
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