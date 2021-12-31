© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021 Mass Jabbing Recorded in Planetary Information Field
Follow
8
Share
Report
1567 views • December 31, 2021
Documents the information I gleaned from May-December 2021. I did not start recording planetary information in the months prior, for I was focused on doing energy work on family members who had taken the jabs. Please consider this information and what you can offer to the world as we move into 2022.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.