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THEY Want Control of Your Timeline
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200 views • August 04, 2021
As an energy worker and reader of biofield information, I have observed how one's personal Vision plays heavily in their health, wellbeing, and timeline. But it also contributes to the greater planetary Vision, which is why there are those who want to influence you to their preferred direction for the world. You can prioritize the group of "sub" visions present in the hologram, and through your media consumption, "feed" (energize/strengthen) specific ones.
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