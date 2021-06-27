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Book of Revelation: Things which must shortly come to pass
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240 views • June 27, 2021
Revelation 1:1
The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants THINGS WHICH MUST SHORTLY COME TO PASS; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John:
Most Christians have been lead to believe that the Book of Revelation is solely about Events that will come to pass during our Lifetime or in the near Future. This is not at all the case, as you just read above in the first verse of Revelation, this is mostly about "things which must shortly come to pass" during the time of the Early Church.
Furthermore, in the same Chapter, Apostle John was told to write things he had seen, "things which are" at the time he wrote the Book of Revelation and things which shall be hereafter. Readers of Revelation should always bear in mind that many of the things that are written, are about past Events that Apostle John have actually witnessed during his lifetime.
Revelation 1:19
Write the things which thou hast seen, and the things which are, and the things which shall be hereafter;
Relevant Studies:
For their Power was in their Mouths and in their Tails
https://www.brighteon.com/6f265cdb-0d7e-4a06-a64f-dad546e812a5
Out of their mouths issued fire and smoke and Brimstone
https://www.brighteon.com/89e91be8-0180-436b-a952-4a0e9cef5d12
(You can search the Title of these studies on Brighteon, or you can click on provided Links)
Most of the Prophecies of Revelation have already come to pass, including Armageddon. Revelation for the most part is about the Judgment of Jerusalem by God.
Spirits of Armageddon
https://www.brighteon.com/12a2728a-5546-4215-9d48-b847d377144d
The first four Seals are about:
1) the Early Church in Israel
2) the Gospel preached to the Gentiles (the Gentiles' Church)
3) the Millennium Reign Church established in 70 AD
4) the Fourth and last Church of our time.
Relevant Study:
The Lamb of God and the four Cherubims
https://www.brighteon.com/1df7eb44-bdf5-4d44-a628-c063f6e7a148
The three last seals of the Book of Revelation together with the 7 Trumpets and the 7 vials are about the Judgment and destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD.
Second coming of Christ, exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
In addition to all that, Apostle John was also told to prophesy again:
Revelation 10:11
And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings.
In Revelation Chapter 11 is found the Prophesy about the Two Witnesses and the future Restoration of the Two Churches that originally witnessed to the Jews and Gentiles.
Relevant Studies:
The Two Witnesses, their dead bodies' spoils were divided
https://www.brighteon.com/37b37f53-a049-47d3-ae3d-217c62ceee77
Revelation Chapter 20 is about the Devil deceiving the Church and the Nations. It is also about the final spiritual Battle of Gog and Magog and Judgment of the Devil.
In a Dream I was told: write about Ezekiel 37 and 38
https://www.brighteon.com/abe81715-5807-4a32-ae08-269e8f74af72
There is nothing new under the Sun, the same situation that existed prior to the destruction of Jerusalem is prevalent Today in many Churches. Beware of anointed False Prophets which come to you in Sheeps' Clothing! They are on Christian TV and Radios, preying on the sick, the elderly and the gullible. They may come to your Church or your Pastor may go to them to get their anointing. Do not take the spiritual Mark of the Beast (the Devil's Anointing). Do not worship laughing, howling demonic spirits, do not be deceived, take the time to read your Bible. Pray often!
You will find very important Studies about the Book of Revelation, the Mark of the Beast, the Fall of Jerusalem, the Seven Seals, the Seven Trumpets, the Seven Vials, the Second Coming of Christ, False Prophets of Christianity, the Two Witnesses, Gog and Magog at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants THINGS WHICH MUST SHORTLY COME TO PASS; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John:
Most Christians have been lead to believe that the Book of Revelation is solely about Events that will come to pass during our Lifetime or in the near Future. This is not at all the case, as you just read above in the first verse of Revelation, this is mostly about "things which must shortly come to pass" during the time of the Early Church.
Furthermore, in the same Chapter, Apostle John was told to write things he had seen, "things which are" at the time he wrote the Book of Revelation and things which shall be hereafter. Readers of Revelation should always bear in mind that many of the things that are written, are about past Events that Apostle John have actually witnessed during his lifetime.
Revelation 1:19
Write the things which thou hast seen, and the things which are, and the things which shall be hereafter;
Relevant Studies:
For their Power was in their Mouths and in their Tails
https://www.brighteon.com/6f265cdb-0d7e-4a06-a64f-dad546e812a5
Out of their mouths issued fire and smoke and Brimstone
https://www.brighteon.com/89e91be8-0180-436b-a952-4a0e9cef5d12
(You can search the Title of these studies on Brighteon, or you can click on provided Links)
Most of the Prophecies of Revelation have already come to pass, including Armageddon. Revelation for the most part is about the Judgment of Jerusalem by God.
Spirits of Armageddon
https://www.brighteon.com/12a2728a-5546-4215-9d48-b847d377144d
The first four Seals are about:
1) the Early Church in Israel
2) the Gospel preached to the Gentiles (the Gentiles' Church)
3) the Millennium Reign Church established in 70 AD
4) the Fourth and last Church of our time.
Relevant Study:
The Lamb of God and the four Cherubims
https://www.brighteon.com/1df7eb44-bdf5-4d44-a628-c063f6e7a148
The three last seals of the Book of Revelation together with the 7 Trumpets and the 7 vials are about the Judgment and destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD.
Second coming of Christ, exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
In addition to all that, Apostle John was also told to prophesy again:
Revelation 10:11
And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings.
In Revelation Chapter 11 is found the Prophesy about the Two Witnesses and the future Restoration of the Two Churches that originally witnessed to the Jews and Gentiles.
Relevant Studies:
The Two Witnesses, their dead bodies' spoils were divided
https://www.brighteon.com/37b37f53-a049-47d3-ae3d-217c62ceee77
Revelation Chapter 20 is about the Devil deceiving the Church and the Nations. It is also about the final spiritual Battle of Gog and Magog and Judgment of the Devil.
In a Dream I was told: write about Ezekiel 37 and 38
https://www.brighteon.com/abe81715-5807-4a32-ae08-269e8f74af72
There is nothing new under the Sun, the same situation that existed prior to the destruction of Jerusalem is prevalent Today in many Churches. Beware of anointed False Prophets which come to you in Sheeps' Clothing! They are on Christian TV and Radios, preying on the sick, the elderly and the gullible. They may come to your Church or your Pastor may go to them to get their anointing. Do not take the spiritual Mark of the Beast (the Devil's Anointing). Do not worship laughing, howling demonic spirits, do not be deceived, take the time to read your Bible. Pray often!
You will find very important Studies about the Book of Revelation, the Mark of the Beast, the Fall of Jerusalem, the Seven Seals, the Seven Trumpets, the Seven Vials, the Second Coming of Christ, False Prophets of Christianity, the Two Witnesses, Gog and Magog at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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