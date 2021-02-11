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Revelation 9:17 OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS ISSUED FIRE AND SMOKE AND BRIMSTONE
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82 views • February 11, 2021
Deuteronomy 18:18
I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, like
unto thee, and will put my words in his mouth; and he shall speak unto them all that I shall command him.
Jeremiah 1:9
Then the Lord put forth his hand, and touched my mouth. And the Lord said unto me, Behold, I have put my words in thy mouth.
The Lord put His Words in the Mouth of His Prophets, so they can bring God's People to repentance and guide them to Salvation.
Jeremiah 23:16
Thus saith the Lord of hosts, Hearken not unto the words of the prophets that prophesy unto you: they make you vain: they speak a vision of their own heart, and not out of the mouth of the Lord.
False Prophets are the mouth of the devil, they deceive, corrupt, and teach false doctrines that lead to Perdition.
Matthew 23:13
But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye
shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither
go in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are entering
to go in.
Matthew 23:15
Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.
Luke 11:46
And he said, Woe unto you also, ye lawyers! for ye lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers.
Luke 11:52
Woe unto you, lawyers! for ye have taken away the key of
knowledge: ye entered not in yourselves, and them that were
entering in ye hindered.
With false teachings and deceiving doctrines, not only the religious leaders of the Jews of the time of Jesus were sending their devotees straight to "hell" (Genenna), they persecuted the Church trying to prevent believers to enter the Kingdom of God.
With the smoke, fire and brimstone coming out of the
mouth of the false prophets, multitudes believing their devilish doctrines, were deceived to crucify the Son of God and shed the innocent blood of His Saints and were lead straight to Genenna.
Revelation 9:18
By these three was the third part of men killed,
BY THE FIRE, AND BY THE SMOKE, AND BY THE BRIMSTONE, WHICH
ISSUED OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS.
Revelation 9:17
And thus I saw the horses in the vision, and them that sat
on them, having breastplates of fire, and of jacinth, and
brimstone: and the heads of the horses were as the heads of lions; AND OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS ISSUED FIRE AND SMOKE AND BRIMSTONE.
In Revelation 9:17 the Hordes of Hell were riding upon theses human "horses" which had heads of Lions, they crucified the Son of God, they persecuted the early Church and slaughtered the Saints.
On the other hand, smoke, fire and brimstone are coming out of the mouths of the false prophets of our time and are leading multitudes straight to ... God only knows where.
Related Study:
AWESOME BIBLE PROPHECIES (The Church should learn from what happened)
https://www.brighteon.com/a14256ac-6eaa-42ce-978b-a956912c715d
Very important Studies and Videos at my Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, like
unto thee, and will put my words in his mouth; and he shall speak unto them all that I shall command him.
Jeremiah 1:9
Then the Lord put forth his hand, and touched my mouth. And the Lord said unto me, Behold, I have put my words in thy mouth.
The Lord put His Words in the Mouth of His Prophets, so they can bring God's People to repentance and guide them to Salvation.
Jeremiah 23:16
Thus saith the Lord of hosts, Hearken not unto the words of the prophets that prophesy unto you: they make you vain: they speak a vision of their own heart, and not out of the mouth of the Lord.
False Prophets are the mouth of the devil, they deceive, corrupt, and teach false doctrines that lead to Perdition.
Matthew 23:13
But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye
shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither
go in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are entering
to go in.
Matthew 23:15
Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.
Luke 11:46
And he said, Woe unto you also, ye lawyers! for ye lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers.
Luke 11:52
Woe unto you, lawyers! for ye have taken away the key of
knowledge: ye entered not in yourselves, and them that were
entering in ye hindered.
With false teachings and deceiving doctrines, not only the religious leaders of the Jews of the time of Jesus were sending their devotees straight to "hell" (Genenna), they persecuted the Church trying to prevent believers to enter the Kingdom of God.
With the smoke, fire and brimstone coming out of the
mouth of the false prophets, multitudes believing their devilish doctrines, were deceived to crucify the Son of God and shed the innocent blood of His Saints and were lead straight to Genenna.
Revelation 9:18
By these three was the third part of men killed,
BY THE FIRE, AND BY THE SMOKE, AND BY THE BRIMSTONE, WHICH
ISSUED OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS.
Revelation 9:17
And thus I saw the horses in the vision, and them that sat
on them, having breastplates of fire, and of jacinth, and
brimstone: and the heads of the horses were as the heads of lions; AND OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS ISSUED FIRE AND SMOKE AND BRIMSTONE.
In Revelation 9:17 the Hordes of Hell were riding upon theses human "horses" which had heads of Lions, they crucified the Son of God, they persecuted the early Church and slaughtered the Saints.
On the other hand, smoke, fire and brimstone are coming out of the mouths of the false prophets of our time and are leading multitudes straight to ... God only knows where.
Related Study:
AWESOME BIBLE PROPHECIES (The Church should learn from what happened)
https://www.brighteon.com/a14256ac-6eaa-42ce-978b-a956912c715d
Very important Studies and Videos at my Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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