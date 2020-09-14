The Lamb of God and the four Cherubims

Make sure to read:The four Cherubims of Ezekiel and RevelationWhen the Lamb of God opened the first seal, it was given to the Apostle John the Revelation, who the first Cherubim with the face of a Lion is. It wasrevealed to John that the Early Church was this Cherubim and that Christ himself the Lion of the Tribe of Judah is the Rider of the white Horse who overcame the Devil, the world and Death.Revelation 6)1 And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see.2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.When Christ opened the second seal, it was given to the Apostle John the Revelation that the second Cherubim with the face of an Ox is the Candlestick (Church) who is giving light to the Gentiles. It was shown to John that the same Paul, who has been severely persecuting the Church, was chosen to become an Apostle. And Paul is the "Ox" who will plow the fields of the Gentiles and plant the seed of the Gospel. And it is the same Paul who is the Rider of the Red Horse and the Church that will spring out of his Ministry to the Gentiles is theCherubim with the face of the Ox.Revelation 6:3 And when he had opened the second seal, I heard the second beast say, Come and see.4 And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another: and there was given unto him a great sword.When Christ opened the third Seal, the Apostle John received the Revelation that the Cherubim with the face of man (the face of Ezekiel) will be the fullfilment of Ezekiel's Prophecy of the third Temple of Jerusalem which is the Millennium Reign Church and the Cherubim with the face of a Man. When John heard the voice in the midst of the four Cherubims, he understood that Christ was the Rider of the Black Horse at his second Coming.Revelation 6:5 And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand.6 And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.An important study about the third seal and the third Cherubim has already been posted on Brighteon with absolutely astounding Scriptures. To have a complete understanding of third Seal make sure to read:The third Seal and the third CherubimThe third Temple was the Millennium Reign ChurchWhen Christ opened the fourth Seal, the Apostle John received the Revelation that after the Millennium Reign that began after the Events of 70 AD, and prior o the coming of the Cherubim with the face of a flying Eagle, Corruption,Abomination, Apostasy will take over the Church. At the end by the power of God the Apostate Church will be judged and the dead bodies of two Witnesses (the two Churches which are dead and have been spiritually killed by the Devil) which previously when they were "alive" had given their testimony tothe Jews and Centiles will be revived and taken up to Heaven.Revelation 6:7 And when he had opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, Come and see.8 And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.For further insights, an in depth Study of the the fourth Seal has already been posted on Brighteon, make sure to read:When the Lamb of God opened the fourth SealRelated Study:The two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and Magog