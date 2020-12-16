The third Seal and the third Cherubim (Revelation 6: 5 to 6)

Make sure to read:The four Cherubims of Ezekiel and RevelationOut of the Seven Seals, the four Living Creatures only spoke to Apostle John after the opening of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Seals. Each Living Creature gave a specific vision, with a message that can only be understood if we know who these Cherubims are.Revelation 6:5And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand.6 And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.Apostle John saw a black horse, also when we go to Zechariah, we can read the following:Zechariah 6:6 The black horses which are therein go forth into the north country; and the white go forth after them ...Zechariah 6:8 ... Behold, these that go toward the north country have QUIETED my spirit in the north country.The Hebrew word "nuach" translated "quieted" means: to appease, to calm.. After the Wrath of God in 70 AD, the Jerusalem Temple was destroyed and Jerusalem had fallen, the third seal was a very reassuring message. The black horse and its Rider had appeased the Spirit of God.The angels that were given to hurt the Land of Israel were told:Revelation 7:3Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.Revelation 6:6 ...and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.The Vine and Olive Trees produce wine and oil, symbolizing the Anointing of God:1 Chronicles 16: 22 ... Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.After all the tares were rooted up and burned in 70 AD, the Angels were commanded to stop the destruction so the Millennium Reign could begin.Matthew 15:13 ... Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up.Matthew 13:40 As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be in the end of this world.41 The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity;42 And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.43 Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father.In Ezekiel's visions of the Cherubims he wrote:Ezekiel 1:7And their feet were straight feet; and the sole of their feet was like the sole of a calf's foot ...Malachi 4:For, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the Lord of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch.2 But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as CALVES of the stall.3 And ye shall tread down the wicked; for they shall be ashes under the SOLES OF YOUR FEET in the day that I shall do this, saith the Lord of hosts.All theses verses confirm that the third Cherubim with the face of a Man, is the Millennium Reign Church in the Land of Israel that began after all the Destruction of 70 AD.The Greek Word "zugos", which means Yoke is used twice in Matthew 11:Matthew 11:29Take my yoke (zugos) upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.Matthew 11:30For my yoke (zugos) is easy, and my burden is light.In Revelation the Rider of the black Horse is holding a "zugos" in his hand. In all Bible Translations this same word "zugos" is somehow translated this way:Revelation 6:6 ... and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances (zugos) in his hand.In Revelation 6:6 Apostle John heard a voice in the midst of the four living Creatures say, A measure (Choenix) of wheat for a penny (Denarius), and three measures (Choenix) of barley for a penny (Denarius).We can clearly identify whose voice John heard since it is also written:Revelation 5:6...in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain ...John heard the voice of the resurrected Christ, the Sower with an oxen Yoke in his hands as he is ready to start plowing and planting theseed of the Gospel in Israel as soon as all the wicked were exterminated from the Land in 70 AD. He is hiring laborers for the work of his Millennium Reign and paying a day wage for planting Choenix of seed, which is only a 1.1 dry Liter. The Laborers were very generously remunerated!Matthew 20:2And when he had agreed with the labourers for a penny (Denarius) a day, he sent them into his vineyard.