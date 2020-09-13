Revelation 6:7 When the Lamb of God opened the fourth Seal

For the Context and background of this study and also to understand who are the four Living Creatures (Cherubims) make sure to read on Brighteon:The Four Cherubims of Ezekiel and RevelationYou will be stunned discovering who the Cherubims are and realize that this has always been disclosed in the Scriptures but remained hidden in plain view.Revelation 6:7 And when he had opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, Come and see.8 And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.When the Lamb of God opened the fourth Seal, the Fourth Cherubim gave this Vision to the Apostle John, Death riding the "pale" Horse and is followed by Hell. The Greek word Hades translated Hell, means in the Concordance of Dr. James Strong: the abode of departed souls.Regarding Death and Hades, the Apostle Peter speaking about Christ said to the People in Jerusalem:Acts 2:24 Whom God hath raised up, having loosed the pains of death: because it was not possible that he should be holden of it.Peter also explained that Psalms 16 is not about King David since he is both dead and buried, and his Tomb was still among them.Psalm 16:10For thou wilt not leave my soul in hell (Hades); neither wilt thou suffer thine Holy One to see corruption.Peter told them, this is rather about Christ who is resurrected from the Dead:and his soul was not left in "Hell", (Hades) the place of the dead, and as a prophet David had the foreknowledge of all this.Acts 2:31 He seeing this before spake of the resurrection of Christ, that his soul was not left in hell, neither his flesh did see corruption.As you can see, in our time the definition of Hell is totally different from what it originally meant in the Bible.Returning to the Book of Revelation, when the Fourth Seal was opened, Death was followed by Hell, the Abode of the Dead. I am also bringing to your attention this very subtle but important detail, to Death and Hades it was given to kill with the "Sword". The Greek Word "machaira" was not used in this instance even though the same word "Machaira" was previously used just when the 2nd Seal was opened. Note that when the Apostle Peter used a Sword, as it is recorded in the Gospel, to cut the ear of the High Priest's Servant, it was a "Machaira".In the Book of Revelation, when the Apostle John saw a Two-Edged Sword coming out of the Mouth of Christ, he used the Greek Word "rhomphaia".The Word "rhomphaia" is also used when Christ stated:Revelation 2:16 Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth (rhomphaia).When the Fourth Seal was opened, to Death and Hell (Hades) it was given to kill with the Sword ("rhomphaia"). In plain English, to Death and Hell (Hades) were given to kill with a False Gospel. When we continue to read, in Revelation 6: 8 it is revealed that devotees of the Apostate Church seen in the vision given to John also died of spiritual hunger.To further help us pay more attention to what we are actually reading, the Apostle John wrote that these deceived folks would be killed with Death, which evidently means spiritual Death.Proverbs 5:3 For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil:4 But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a two-edged sword.5 Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell.6 Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them.Also in the verses of the fourth seal, it is described how Believers of the False Gospel would be killed by wild Beasts, meaning: ravening wolves, Wolves in Sheep's Clothing, roaring lions, the false Prophets fleecing and devouring deceived flocks, killing them with doctrines of devils and the worship of Satan and demons from Hell.Isaiah 56:11Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter.This is not yet the end of the Story, do not forget that the fourth Cherubim has the face of a flying Eagle. To the Apostle John was also revealed that after all this, by the Power of God, the dead bodies of two witnesses (two Churches that had originally testified to the Jews and Gentiles) will be revived and will ascend to Heaven.Matthew 24:28For wheresoever the carcase is, there will the eagles be gathered together.Make sure to read:The Lamb of God and the four CherubimsVery important Studies at this Brighteon Link: