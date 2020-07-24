BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did Bill Gates disappear?
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
75 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • July 24, 2020
Really Graceful, June 21, 2020

Did Bill Gates Disappear? What's he been up to these last few months? We discuss all of this and more in this video.

*********
https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful/
https://twitter.com/REALLYGRACEFUL
https://www.reallygraceful.com/

*** *** ***

Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36

*** *** ***

Sources:

SPIRO Bill Gates mosquitoes video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEtdW-mRmJ0

Jeff C video on Bill Gates GLOBALIST DECEPTION - HIVE MIND PROGRAMMING UNLEASHED!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW7sAgfEiU0

EPA suspends enforcement of environmental laws amid corona https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489753-epa-suspends-enforcement-of-environmental-laws-amid-coronavirus

Nestle's infant formula https://www.businessinsider.com/nestles-infant-formula-scandal-2012-6#nestl-was-accused-of-getting-third-world-mothers-hooked-on-formula-2

Billionaire bid to curb the population http://archive.is/JERU2#selection-651.151-651.226

WHO funds W.H.O.? https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52291654

Bill Gates backs artificial breast milk http://archive.is/KZW3u

Babies Mean Business: https://newint.org/features/1982/04/01/babies/

Mosquitoes are the new syringe? Seattle lab nibbles at malaria vaccine https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/science/mosquitoes-are-the-new-syringe-seattle-lab-nibbles-at-malaria-vaccine/

Bill Gates Invests in Companies Which Increase Infants’ Deaths https://www.huffpost.com/entry/bill-gates-invests-in-com_b_38676

MATERNAL, NEWBORN & CHILD HEALTH
STRATEGY OVERVIEW https://www.gatesfoundation.org/what-we-do/global-development/maternal-newborn-and-child-health

The world's first artificial womb https://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-50056405/the-world-s-first-artificial-womb-for-humans

Melinda Gates Says Black People Must Be Vaccinated First For COVID-19 After Health Care Workers https://www.livenews24.co.za/2020/06/melinda-gates-black-people-vaccinated-first-covid19.html?fbclid=IwAR2FQ72u2DozV7ms3JRXJM6T-Lm-MPfVIjwqwuEJD4uUIDioD4XNo-VbEhY

Fact check of Melinda Gates quote https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/13/fact-check-melinda-gates-covid-19-vaccinations-black-people/3182343001/

Most deadly animal report http://www.hardydiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/The-Most-Deadly-Animals.pdf

Genetically modified mosquitoes released in FL https://globalnews.ca/news/7080776/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-florida/

Designer baby patent https://www.huffpost.com/entry/23andmes-designer-baby-pa_b_4042165

11 Benefits of Breast Feeding https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/11-benefits-of-breastfeeding
Keywords
globalistwhobill gatesmosquitoesnestle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

Cassie B.
Google Privacy Policy Update Allows Ad Targeting From Gmail, Drive, and Photos When Linked to Personal Intelligence

Google Privacy Policy Update Allows Ad Targeting From Gmail, Drive, and Photos When Linked to Personal Intelligence

Edison Reed
Former CIA Contractor Arrested by FBI in Classified Information Leak Case

Former CIA Contractor Arrested by FBI in Classified Information Leak Case

Chase Codewell
Lawsuit Seeks to Block ICE Policy Withholding Detainee Locations

Lawsuit Seeks to Block ICE Policy Withholding Detainee Locations

Douglas Harrington
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy