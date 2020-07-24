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Did Bill Gates disappear?
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76 views • July 24, 2020
Really Graceful, June 21, 2020
Did Bill Gates Disappear? What's he been up to these last few months? We discuss all of this and more in this video.
*********
https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful/
https://twitter.com/REALLYGRACEFUL
https://www.reallygraceful.com/
*** *** ***
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36
*** *** ***
Sources:
SPIRO Bill Gates mosquitoes video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEtdW-mRmJ0
Jeff C video on Bill Gates GLOBALIST DECEPTION - HIVE MIND PROGRAMMING UNLEASHED!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW7sAgfEiU0
EPA suspends enforcement of environmental laws amid corona https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489753-epa-suspends-enforcement-of-environmental-laws-amid-coronavirus
Nestle's infant formula https://www.businessinsider.com/nestles-infant-formula-scandal-2012-6#nestl-was-accused-of-getting-third-world-mothers-hooked-on-formula-2
Billionaire bid to curb the population http://archive.is/JERU2#selection-651.151-651.226
WHO funds W.H.O.? https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52291654
Bill Gates backs artificial breast milk http://archive.is/KZW3u
Babies Mean Business: https://newint.org/features/1982/04/01/babies/
Mosquitoes are the new syringe? Seattle lab nibbles at malaria vaccine https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/science/mosquitoes-are-the-new-syringe-seattle-lab-nibbles-at-malaria-vaccine/
Bill Gates Invests in Companies Which Increase Infants’ Deaths https://www.huffpost.com/entry/bill-gates-invests-in-com_b_38676
MATERNAL, NEWBORN & CHILD HEALTH
STRATEGY OVERVIEW https://www.gatesfoundation.org/what-we-do/global-development/maternal-newborn-and-child-health
The world's first artificial womb https://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-50056405/the-world-s-first-artificial-womb-for-humans
Melinda Gates Says Black People Must Be Vaccinated First For COVID-19 After Health Care Workers https://www.livenews24.co.za/2020/06/melinda-gates-black-people-vaccinated-first-covid19.html?fbclid=IwAR2FQ72u2DozV7ms3JRXJM6T-Lm-MPfVIjwqwuEJD4uUIDioD4XNo-VbEhY
Fact check of Melinda Gates quote https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/13/fact-check-melinda-gates-covid-19-vaccinations-black-people/3182343001/
Most deadly animal report http://www.hardydiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/The-Most-Deadly-Animals.pdf
Genetically modified mosquitoes released in FL https://globalnews.ca/news/7080776/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-florida/
Designer baby patent https://www.huffpost.com/entry/23andmes-designer-baby-pa_b_4042165
11 Benefits of Breast Feeding https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/11-benefits-of-breastfeeding
Did Bill Gates Disappear? What's he been up to these last few months? We discuss all of this and more in this video.
*********
https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful/
https://twitter.com/REALLYGRACEFUL
https://www.reallygraceful.com/
*** *** ***
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36
*** *** ***
Sources:
SPIRO Bill Gates mosquitoes video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEtdW-mRmJ0
Jeff C video on Bill Gates GLOBALIST DECEPTION - HIVE MIND PROGRAMMING UNLEASHED!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW7sAgfEiU0
EPA suspends enforcement of environmental laws amid corona https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489753-epa-suspends-enforcement-of-environmental-laws-amid-coronavirus
Nestle's infant formula https://www.businessinsider.com/nestles-infant-formula-scandal-2012-6#nestl-was-accused-of-getting-third-world-mothers-hooked-on-formula-2
Billionaire bid to curb the population http://archive.is/JERU2#selection-651.151-651.226
WHO funds W.H.O.? https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52291654
Bill Gates backs artificial breast milk http://archive.is/KZW3u
Babies Mean Business: https://newint.org/features/1982/04/01/babies/
Mosquitoes are the new syringe? Seattle lab nibbles at malaria vaccine https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/science/mosquitoes-are-the-new-syringe-seattle-lab-nibbles-at-malaria-vaccine/
Bill Gates Invests in Companies Which Increase Infants’ Deaths https://www.huffpost.com/entry/bill-gates-invests-in-com_b_38676
MATERNAL, NEWBORN & CHILD HEALTH
STRATEGY OVERVIEW https://www.gatesfoundation.org/what-we-do/global-development/maternal-newborn-and-child-health
The world's first artificial womb https://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-50056405/the-world-s-first-artificial-womb-for-humans
Melinda Gates Says Black People Must Be Vaccinated First For COVID-19 After Health Care Workers https://www.livenews24.co.za/2020/06/melinda-gates-black-people-vaccinated-first-covid19.html?fbclid=IwAR2FQ72u2DozV7ms3JRXJM6T-Lm-MPfVIjwqwuEJD4uUIDioD4XNo-VbEhY
Fact check of Melinda Gates quote https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/13/fact-check-melinda-gates-covid-19-vaccinations-black-people/3182343001/
Most deadly animal report http://www.hardydiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/The-Most-Deadly-Animals.pdf
Genetically modified mosquitoes released in FL https://globalnews.ca/news/7080776/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-florida/
Designer baby patent https://www.huffpost.com/entry/23andmes-designer-baby-pa_b_4042165
11 Benefits of Breast Feeding https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/11-benefits-of-breastfeeding
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