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Who was Bill Gates before Microsoft?
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
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19 views • July 24, 2020
Really Graceful, March 31, 2020

This is a video about philanthropic billionaire, Bill Gates. We go into his family history, his early childhood, education, extracurriculars, and time at Harvard to answer the question "Who was Bill Gates before Microsoft?"

Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36

https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6DSRLxUWtUr/

*********Sources*********

Bill Gates bio by David Marshall
https://archive.org/details/billgates0000mars/page/n5/mode/2up

Bill and Melinda Gates bio by Sally Isaacs
https://archive.org/details/billmelindagates0000isaa/page/n3/mode/2up

Bill Gates, Computer Legend bio
https://archive.org/details/billgatescompute00bart/page/8/mode/2up

Event 201 Pandemic Exercise
https://archive.org/details/og-event201

Event 201 Pandemic Exercise Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174

Moderna Bill Gates
https://www.modernatx.com/ecosystem/strategic-collaborators/foundations-advancing-mrna-science-and-research

Johnson & Johnson lands $1B government deal to boost coronavirus vaccine capacity
https://nypost.com/2020/03/30/johnson-johnson-lands-1b-government-deal-to-boost-coronavirus-vaccine-capacity/

2019 Military World Games Opens in central Chinese City of Wuhan
https://youtu.be/u3UOKwIoXo0 via @YouTube

MIT and Microsoft Research made a 'smart' tattoo that remotely controls your phone
https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2016/8/13/12460542/mit-microsoft-research-gold-leaf-smart-temporary-tattoo?

ID2020
https://id2020.org/alliance

ID2020 Blockchain
https://www.accenture.com/gb-en/insight-blockchain-id2020

Billionaires Try to Shrink World's Population, report says
https://blogs.wsj.com/wealth/2009/05/26/billionaires-try-to-shrink-worlds-population-report-says/

Bill's comment about divinity and human soul
http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,1120657-2,00.html

Partnering for a path to digital identity
https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2018/01/22/partnering-for-a-path-to-digital-identity/

Bill Gates, hypocrite?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/jan/06/bill-gates-preaches-fighting-poverty-hypocrite-microsoft-tax

Gates responsible for first computer virus
https://www.historylink.org/File/10421

Bill Gates and Epstein, a closer relationship than admitted
https://www.theverge.com/2019/10/12/20911488/bill-gates-foundation-jeffrey-epstein-meetings
Keywords
familyeducationhistorymicrosoftbill gateschildhood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy