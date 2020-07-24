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Who was Bill Gates before Microsoft?
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19 views • July 24, 2020
Really Graceful, March 31, 2020
This is a video about philanthropic billionaire, Bill Gates. We go into his family history, his early childhood, education, extracurriculars, and time at Harvard to answer the question "Who was Bill Gates before Microsoft?"
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36
https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6DSRLxUWtUr/
*********Sources*********
Bill Gates bio by David Marshall
https://archive.org/details/billgates0000mars/page/n5/mode/2up
Bill and Melinda Gates bio by Sally Isaacs
https://archive.org/details/billmelindagates0000isaa/page/n3/mode/2up
Bill Gates, Computer Legend bio
https://archive.org/details/billgatescompute00bart/page/8/mode/2up
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise
https://archive.org/details/og-event201
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
Moderna Bill Gates
https://www.modernatx.com/ecosystem/strategic-collaborators/foundations-advancing-mrna-science-and-research
Johnson & Johnson lands $1B government deal to boost coronavirus vaccine capacity
https://nypost.com/2020/03/30/johnson-johnson-lands-1b-government-deal-to-boost-coronavirus-vaccine-capacity/
2019 Military World Games Opens in central Chinese City of Wuhan
https://youtu.be/u3UOKwIoXo0 via @YouTube
MIT and Microsoft Research made a 'smart' tattoo that remotely controls your phone
https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2016/8/13/12460542/mit-microsoft-research-gold-leaf-smart-temporary-tattoo?
ID2020
https://id2020.org/alliance
ID2020 Blockchain
https://www.accenture.com/gb-en/insight-blockchain-id2020
Billionaires Try to Shrink World's Population, report says
https://blogs.wsj.com/wealth/2009/05/26/billionaires-try-to-shrink-worlds-population-report-says/
Bill's comment about divinity and human soul
http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,1120657-2,00.html
Partnering for a path to digital identity
https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2018/01/22/partnering-for-a-path-to-digital-identity/
Bill Gates, hypocrite?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/jan/06/bill-gates-preaches-fighting-poverty-hypocrite-microsoft-tax
Gates responsible for first computer virus
https://www.historylink.org/File/10421
Bill Gates and Epstein, a closer relationship than admitted
https://www.theverge.com/2019/10/12/20911488/bill-gates-foundation-jeffrey-epstein-meetings
This is a video about philanthropic billionaire, Bill Gates. We go into his family history, his early childhood, education, extracurriculars, and time at Harvard to answer the question "Who was Bill Gates before Microsoft?"
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36
https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6DSRLxUWtUr/
*********Sources*********
Bill Gates bio by David Marshall
https://archive.org/details/billgates0000mars/page/n5/mode/2up
Bill and Melinda Gates bio by Sally Isaacs
https://archive.org/details/billmelindagates0000isaa/page/n3/mode/2up
Bill Gates, Computer Legend bio
https://archive.org/details/billgatescompute00bart/page/8/mode/2up
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise
https://archive.org/details/og-event201
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
Moderna Bill Gates
https://www.modernatx.com/ecosystem/strategic-collaborators/foundations-advancing-mrna-science-and-research
Johnson & Johnson lands $1B government deal to boost coronavirus vaccine capacity
https://nypost.com/2020/03/30/johnson-johnson-lands-1b-government-deal-to-boost-coronavirus-vaccine-capacity/
2019 Military World Games Opens in central Chinese City of Wuhan
https://youtu.be/u3UOKwIoXo0 via @YouTube
MIT and Microsoft Research made a 'smart' tattoo that remotely controls your phone
https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2016/8/13/12460542/mit-microsoft-research-gold-leaf-smart-temporary-tattoo?
ID2020
https://id2020.org/alliance
ID2020 Blockchain
https://www.accenture.com/gb-en/insight-blockchain-id2020
Billionaires Try to Shrink World's Population, report says
https://blogs.wsj.com/wealth/2009/05/26/billionaires-try-to-shrink-worlds-population-report-says/
Bill's comment about divinity and human soul
http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,1120657-2,00.html
Partnering for a path to digital identity
https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2018/01/22/partnering-for-a-path-to-digital-identity/
Bill Gates, hypocrite?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/jan/06/bill-gates-preaches-fighting-poverty-hypocrite-microsoft-tax
Gates responsible for first computer virus
https://www.historylink.org/File/10421
Bill Gates and Epstein, a closer relationship than admitted
https://www.theverge.com/2019/10/12/20911488/bill-gates-foundation-jeffrey-epstein-meetings
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