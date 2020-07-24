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I was too easy on Bill
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33 views • July 24, 2020
Really Graceful, April 16, 2020
In this video, I cover who Bill was after Microsoft - this includes biographical information as well as "philanthropic" achievements.
https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6DSRLxUWtUr/
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36
*********Sources*********
Judge Says Microsoft Wields Monopoly Power Over Rivals
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1999/11/06/judge-says-microsoft-wields-monopoly-power-over-rivals/8c06ca6e-2344-4f8d-b391-68e7d94243ca/
Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6121585/pdf/ijerph-15-01755.pdf
Centre shuts health mission gate on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/centre-shuts-gate-on-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/articleshow/57028697.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Calls in India for legal action against US charity
https://www.nature.com/news/calls-in-india-for-legal-action-against-us-charity-1.13700
Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/controversial-vaccine-studies-why-is-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-under-fire-from-critics-in-india/articleshow/41280050.cms?from=mdr
Anti-Fertility Vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2665354
HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/320641479_HCG_Found_in_WHO_Tetanus_Vaccine_in_Kenya_Raises_Concern_in_the_Developing_World
(Great article linking to sources, very shareable-->)Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Mutant Strains Of Polio Vaccine Now Cause More Paralysis Than Wild Polio
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2017/06/28/534403083/mutant-strains-of-polio-vaccine-now-cause-more-paralysis-than-wild-polio
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
https://apnews.com/7d8b0e32efd0480fbd12acf27729f6a5
Microsoft Govt Partners
https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/Solutions/government
Microsoft Deals With Government
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/business/government
Accountability of International NGOs: Human Rights Violations in Healthcare Provision in Developing Countries and the Effectiveness of Current Measures
https://digitalcommons.law.ggu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1205&;context=annlsurvey
Bill and Melinda Gates pledge biggest-ever charitable donation - $10 billion - in call for 'Decade of Vaccines' https://www.thepharmaletter.com/article/bill-and-melinda-gates-pledge-biggest-ever-charitable-donation-10-billion-in-call-for-decade-of-vaccines
First Results of Phase 3 Trial of RTS,S/AS01 Malaria Vaccine in African Children
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa1102287
The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5360569/
Why is the Gates Foundation Investing in GM Giant Monsanto?
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2010/sep/29/gates-foundation-gm-monsanto
Opening Ceremony of 2019 Military World Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY-AOG-o
In this video, I cover who Bill was after Microsoft - this includes biographical information as well as "philanthropic" achievements.
https://www.youtube.com/user/reallygraceful
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/a6DSRLxUWtUr/
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3b63cef5-e0b8-4c1b-9eff-92f707b9b1fc
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/68d759df-ba2a-4eb3-84b1-521f695356e8
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/a734796d-0c67-4aaf-91cf-9c0658dad658
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/d78a27aa-509d-40f7-81f3-7d3ec291af36
*********Sources*********
Judge Says Microsoft Wields Monopoly Power Over Rivals
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1999/11/06/judge-says-microsoft-wields-monopoly-power-over-rivals/8c06ca6e-2344-4f8d-b391-68e7d94243ca/
Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6121585/pdf/ijerph-15-01755.pdf
Centre shuts health mission gate on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/centre-shuts-gate-on-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/articleshow/57028697.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Calls in India for legal action against US charity
https://www.nature.com/news/calls-in-india-for-legal-action-against-us-charity-1.13700
Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/controversial-vaccine-studies-why-is-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-under-fire-from-critics-in-india/articleshow/41280050.cms?from=mdr
Anti-Fertility Vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2665354
HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/320641479_HCG_Found_in_WHO_Tetanus_Vaccine_in_Kenya_Raises_Concern_in_the_Developing_World
(Great article linking to sources, very shareable-->)Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Mutant Strains Of Polio Vaccine Now Cause More Paralysis Than Wild Polio
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2017/06/28/534403083/mutant-strains-of-polio-vaccine-now-cause-more-paralysis-than-wild-polio
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
https://apnews.com/7d8b0e32efd0480fbd12acf27729f6a5
Microsoft Govt Partners
https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/Solutions/government
Microsoft Deals With Government
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/business/government
Accountability of International NGOs: Human Rights Violations in Healthcare Provision in Developing Countries and the Effectiveness of Current Measures
https://digitalcommons.law.ggu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1205&;context=annlsurvey
Bill and Melinda Gates pledge biggest-ever charitable donation - $10 billion - in call for 'Decade of Vaccines' https://www.thepharmaletter.com/article/bill-and-melinda-gates-pledge-biggest-ever-charitable-donation-10-billion-in-call-for-decade-of-vaccines
First Results of Phase 3 Trial of RTS,S/AS01 Malaria Vaccine in African Children
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa1102287
The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5360569/
Why is the Gates Foundation Investing in GM Giant Monsanto?
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2010/sep/29/gates-foundation-gm-monsanto
Opening Ceremony of 2019 Military World Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY-AOG-o
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