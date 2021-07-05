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91) Efeitos anómalos em bebés e grafenados - 'Marca da Besta'
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192 views • July 05, 2021
00:07'' - Magnetismo (magnetofacção)
01:48'' - Emissão de radiofrequências
03:21'' - Campo eléctrico
04:11'' - Luminescência sob luz negra UV-A (a marca)
05:07'' - RFID ou identificação por radiofrequência
05:31'' - Bebés com magnetismo (várias fontes possíveis)
05:50'' - Efeito oxidante e coagulante do grafeno
FONTES:
EL MAGNETISMO TRAS LA "VACUNA" DA LA VUELTA AL MUNDO - VIDEO 36 | July 5th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELMAGNETISMODELOSVACUNADOSDALAVUELTAALMUNDO-VIDEO36-:f
178) Pet RFID scanner detects serial number on a Covid-vaxxenated woman
https://www.brighteon.com/bab7fd59-a20b-4755-ac9d-864e237156ff
181) Phenomena in vaxxed (RF, magnetic and glowing)
https://www.brighteon.com/763059b6-7393-47a2-bc4b-1c139b59bb34
GRAPHIC CONTENT - 179) Ventricular Cerebral Blood Clot (death by reduced graphene oxide)
https://www.brighteon.com/4389e063-f1ac-45a0-ab0c-dbbde27696ac
Estudo Preliminar do conteúdo de uma vacina da Comirnaty (Pfizer): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
01:48'' - Emissão de radiofrequências
03:21'' - Campo eléctrico
04:11'' - Luminescência sob luz negra UV-A (a marca)
05:07'' - RFID ou identificação por radiofrequência
05:31'' - Bebés com magnetismo (várias fontes possíveis)
05:50'' - Efeito oxidante e coagulante do grafeno
FONTES:
EL MAGNETISMO TRAS LA "VACUNA" DA LA VUELTA AL MUNDO - VIDEO 36 | July 5th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELMAGNETISMODELOSVACUNADOSDALAVUELTAALMUNDO-VIDEO36-:f
178) Pet RFID scanner detects serial number on a Covid-vaxxenated woman
https://www.brighteon.com/bab7fd59-a20b-4755-ac9d-864e237156ff
181) Phenomena in vaxxed (RF, magnetic and glowing)
https://www.brighteon.com/763059b6-7393-47a2-bc4b-1c139b59bb34
GRAPHIC CONTENT - 179) Ventricular Cerebral Blood Clot (death by reduced graphene oxide)
https://www.brighteon.com/4389e063-f1ac-45a0-ab0c-dbbde27696ac
Estudo Preliminar do conteúdo de uma vacina da Comirnaty (Pfizer): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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