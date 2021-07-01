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178) Pet RFID scanner detects serial number on a Covid-vaxxenated woman
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2421 views • July 01, 2021
The Home Again Pocket Reader is a Microchip Identification System. Permanent identification comes from a tiny microchip that's quickly and safely injected into your pet under the skin's surface. This hand held scanner reads the non-crypted microchip. Or it reads the serial number of a genetically modified transhuman who is now patented and owned by the pharmaceutical company that chipped her with her full consent.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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