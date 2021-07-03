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GRAPHIC CONTENT - 179) Ventricular Cerebral Blood Clot (death by reduced graphene oxide)
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1280 views • July 03, 2021
July 10, 2021 | Surgeon Who Operated on Young Italian Vaccine Victim: “I Had Never Seen a Brain That Was Affected by Such an Extensive and Severe Thrombosis”: https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=61719
This is material evidence of why there is reports of behavioural changes in vaccinated people (aggression and other brain tsunamis), that can lead to even more severe symptoms, even to death. Post-autopsy video of fatal blood clot in brain ventricle. Autopsy shows the effect of graphene "vaxxed" on the neural functions (98% of the vial is reduced graphene oxide).
Autopsy of graphenated brain with a massive blood clot: https://twitter.com/William25416121/status/1410757364177899520
PRELIMINARY REPORT from the PUBLIC UNIVERSITY OF DE ALMERIA (SPAIN) on the content of a vax vial (soon in english): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf | EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
July 9th, 2021 | Surgeon: “We Are Facing Something That Is NOT Normal”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/f8kJwN7KronD/
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
This is material evidence of why there is reports of behavioural changes in vaccinated people (aggression and other brain tsunamis), that can lead to even more severe symptoms, even to death. Post-autopsy video of fatal blood clot in brain ventricle. Autopsy shows the effect of graphene "vaxxed" on the neural functions (98% of the vial is reduced graphene oxide).
Autopsy of graphenated brain with a massive blood clot: https://twitter.com/William25416121/status/1410757364177899520
PRELIMINARY REPORT from the PUBLIC UNIVERSITY OF DE ALMERIA (SPAIN) on the content of a vax vial (soon in english): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf | EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
July 9th, 2021 | Surgeon: “We Are Facing Something That Is NOT Normal”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/f8kJwN7KronD/
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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