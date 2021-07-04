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181) Phenomena in vaxxed (RF, magnetic and glowing)
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715 views • July 04, 2021
And not to forget RFID evidence:
178) Pet RFID scanner detects serial number on a Covid-vaxxenated woman: https://www.brighteon.com/bab7fd59-a20b-4755-ac9d-864e237156ff
Sources:
Jun 30, 2021 | SGT REPORT - BREAKING HIGH FREQUENCY VAXED PEOPLE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fSZexnX8gMJb/
Jul 3, 2021 |SecureLife | Now It's Strange Glowing As Luciferase Being Picked Up By Vaccine Victims Using A Black Light: https://www.brighteon.com/1fec550d-599e-4498-a4fd-9fbc4cb702b3
June 22nd, 2021 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA | NAC, PRECURSOR DE GLUTATION REDUCE EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO REDUCIDO - PROGRAMA 61 [at 22:45'']: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/NACPRECURSORDEGLUTATIONREDUCEEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENOREDUCIDO-PROGRAMA61-:2
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
178) Pet RFID scanner detects serial number on a Covid-vaxxenated woman: https://www.brighteon.com/bab7fd59-a20b-4755-ac9d-864e237156ff
Sources:
Jun 30, 2021 | SGT REPORT - BREAKING HIGH FREQUENCY VAXED PEOPLE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fSZexnX8gMJb/
Jul 3, 2021 |SecureLife | Now It's Strange Glowing As Luciferase Being Picked Up By Vaccine Victims Using A Black Light: https://www.brighteon.com/1fec550d-599e-4498-a4fd-9fbc4cb702b3
June 22nd, 2021 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA | NAC, PRECURSOR DE GLUTATION REDUCE EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO REDUCIDO - PROGRAMA 61 [at 22:45'']: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/NACPRECURSORDEGLUTATIONREDUCEEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENOREDUCIDO-PROGRAMA61-:2
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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