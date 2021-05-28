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30 Persons A Day Were Killed By The Vaccines!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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1048 views • May 28, 2021
30 Persons A Day Were Killed By The Vaccines!
Watch also:
172 Pages Of Adverse Reactions To The Experimental Covid Vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/5d71ab94-a7fa-460a-88ea-e4bf0d00c657
Hundreds Of Social Media Posts Reporting All Sorts Of Adverse Reaction To The Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/c7a1f040-9be6-400a-ab6f-ba1dcb83744f
Allergic Reaction In 10 Min | Pfizer Vaccine Causes ‘Allergic Reaction’ In Two US Health Workers
https://www.brighteon.com/db0f9ffa-26fe-473b-ae6b-454e4c64c244
Call For Yourself And Listen ...
https://www.brighteon.com/a7c97757-ad83-425a-aaa8-ad9087bda7c8
Disturbing! Pfizer Vaccine Zoomed With Microscope Are Living Cells Organisms Mixed In!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/29baabf8-b755-4020-badf-0b9ea657a36b
Anybody Who's About To Get Jabbed Must See This!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/b28bc501-e0a1-40cd-9e86-9f37c32bdb9c
Suspicions The Tests May Be The Vaccine!
https://www.brighteon.com/4caf7c7c-7685-422a-a24c-1728ab9c1b0e
Leaked Pentagon - DOD Presentation For a 'Vaccine' ('FUNVAX') Against Religious Fundamentalism(!)
https://www.brighteon.com/f21bad5f-34fe-4b20-a29d-7ec7c7a6cc2f
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy