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30 Persons A Day Were Killed By The Vaccines!
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1048 views • May 28, 2021
30 Persons A Day Were Killed By The Vaccines!
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172 Pages Of Adverse Reactions To The Experimental Covid Vaccine
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Hundreds Of Social Media Posts Reporting All Sorts Of Adverse Reaction To The Covid-19 Vaccine
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Allergic Reaction In 10 Min | Pfizer Vaccine Causes ‘Allergic Reaction’ In Two US Health Workers
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Call For Yourself And Listen ...
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Disturbing! Pfizer Vaccine Zoomed With Microscope Are Living Cells Organisms Mixed In!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/29baabf8-b755-4020-badf-0b9ea657a36b
Anybody Who's About To Get Jabbed Must See This!!!
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Suspicions The Tests May Be The Vaccine!
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Leaked Pentagon - DOD Presentation For a 'Vaccine' ('FUNVAX') Against Religious Fundamentalism(!)
https://www.brighteon.com/f21bad5f-34fe-4b20-a29d-7ec7c7a6cc2f
Watch also:
172 Pages Of Adverse Reactions To The Experimental Covid Vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/5d71ab94-a7fa-460a-88ea-e4bf0d00c657
Hundreds Of Social Media Posts Reporting All Sorts Of Adverse Reaction To The Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/c7a1f040-9be6-400a-ab6f-ba1dcb83744f
Allergic Reaction In 10 Min | Pfizer Vaccine Causes ‘Allergic Reaction’ In Two US Health Workers
https://www.brighteon.com/db0f9ffa-26fe-473b-ae6b-454e4c64c244
Call For Yourself And Listen ...
https://www.brighteon.com/a7c97757-ad83-425a-aaa8-ad9087bda7c8
Disturbing! Pfizer Vaccine Zoomed With Microscope Are Living Cells Organisms Mixed In!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/29baabf8-b755-4020-badf-0b9ea657a36b
Anybody Who's About To Get Jabbed Must See This!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/b28bc501-e0a1-40cd-9e86-9f37c32bdb9c
Suspicions The Tests May Be The Vaccine!
https://www.brighteon.com/4caf7c7c-7685-422a-a24c-1728ab9c1b0e
Leaked Pentagon - DOD Presentation For a 'Vaccine' ('FUNVAX') Against Religious Fundamentalism(!)
https://www.brighteon.com/f21bad5f-34fe-4b20-a29d-7ec7c7a6cc2f
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