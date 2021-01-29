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Anybody Who's About To Get Jabbed Must See This!!!
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1364 views • January 29, 2021
MIRRORED from HighImpactFlix
***UPDATE 1-25-2021 @ 8:14pm CST - I've been told that the VAERS system is down. I just confirmed. When you go to the site, it says, " VAERS component is temporarily down for maintenance. Please bear with us for the next few hours. We apologize for your inconvenience." I wonder if they'll bring it back up.
This is a reporting system that ANYBODY can submit adverse reactions to. Not just heath care professionals. There is a disclaimer at the beginning you should read. Also, if you want more information on each case you can click on the blue "VAERS ID" number in the left hand column.
Here are all the links I talked about in the video:
Moderna site: https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
CDC: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Anonymous Aficionado: https://odysee.com/@AnonymousAficionado:9/trim.EF462943-C28E-45AA-B0DF-3DCE0CE832F4:0
***UPDATE 1-25-2021 @ 8:14pm CST - I've been told that the VAERS system is down. I just confirmed. When you go to the site, it says, " VAERS component is temporarily down for maintenance. Please bear with us for the next few hours. We apologize for your inconvenience." I wonder if they'll bring it back up.
This is a reporting system that ANYBODY can submit adverse reactions to. Not just heath care professionals. There is a disclaimer at the beginning you should read. Also, if you want more information on each case you can click on the blue "VAERS ID" number in the left hand column.
Here are all the links I talked about in the video:
Moderna site: https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
CDC: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Anonymous Aficionado: https://odysee.com/@AnonymousAficionado:9/trim.EF462943-C28E-45AA-B0DF-3DCE0CE832F4:0
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