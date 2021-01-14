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Hundreds Of Social Media Posts Reporting All Sorts Of Adverse Reaction To The Covid-19 Vaccine
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2969 views • January 14, 2021
MIRRORED from Covid Lie
"As you watch all of the vaccine reactions come to light for adults getting the Covid vaccine, think about what it must be like for a baby or a toddler getting assaulted by often multiple doses of multiple vaccines at one time and how they cannot talk or communicate what they are experiencing.
They can`t tell you their brain is on fire and swelling. They can`t tell you they are dizzy.
Maybe now, people will realize that the constant screaming, the passing out, the banging heads on doors, the seizures, the regression, the full body rashes and so on are not coincidences and they are not normal." -Jessie Ree
"As you watch all of the vaccine reactions come to light for adults getting the Covid vaccine, think about what it must be like for a baby or a toddler getting assaulted by often multiple doses of multiple vaccines at one time and how they cannot talk or communicate what they are experiencing.
They can`t tell you their brain is on fire and swelling. They can`t tell you they are dizzy.
Maybe now, people will realize that the constant screaming, the passing out, the banging heads on doors, the seizures, the regression, the full body rashes and so on are not coincidences and they are not normal." -Jessie Ree
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