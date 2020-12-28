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Allergic Reaction In 10 Min | Pfizer Vaccine Causes ‘Allergic Reaction’ In Two US Health Workers
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421 views • December 28, 2020
MIRRORED from RT
Two health care workers in Alaska have reportedly suffered allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine. One of them, a woman with no history of allergies, was rushed to intensive care after developing rashes all over the body, shortness of breath and elevated heart rate just 10 minutes after getting the jab.
Two health care workers in Alaska have reportedly suffered allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine. One of them, a woman with no history of allergies, was rushed to intensive care after developing rashes all over the body, shortness of breath and elevated heart rate just 10 minutes after getting the jab.
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