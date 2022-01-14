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BREAKING - SOUTH AFRICA - ACCOUNTABILITY! - COURT CASE SET FOR MAY 27TH - PM - HEALTH MIN - SCIENTISTS RUN AWAY FROM THE FACT THERE IS NO PROVABLE VIRUS - STAGE SET TO THROW EACH OTHER UNDER THE BUS.
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110 views • January 14, 2022
SOUTH AFRICA LATEST COURT UPDATE.
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
ISRAEL DID - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BZJe5gaVBjOY/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
Pope Francis and the Covid Conspiracy -https://www.brighteon.com/e0fe9437-864c-4dac-a786-4df603baa893
VACCINEE AUTOPSIES: KILLER LYMPHOCYTES INVADE VITAL ORGANS, DRS SUCHARIT BHAKDI & MICHAEL PALMER - https://www.brighteon.com/8e1fc6fa-3992-4d20-9cdf-fbd7de9288f0
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberg on bio-hacking -https://www.brighteon.com/b53bbf2e-0c03-4ade-a7df-1b37cfd2dfe6
EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54
Fauci's death funnel, proof: Fauci funded, continues to fund Gain-of-function research - https://www.brighteon.com/272ea8be-e705-4776-85e0-e8be1af43d29
EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
Vaccine induced heart attacks spreading to the UN-VACCINATED due to Spike Protein SHEDDING... - https://www.brighteon.com/2f73de6e-80ba-4c58-8dfd-08bac350e707
The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon - https://www.brighteon.com/12005ee6-2992-4831-b2ef-fb152cdae6a6
ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH ‼️ THE DEATH CULT: HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT🧐 LISTEN AND LEARN - https://www.brighteon.com/5bb259bd-fd58-408e-9f62-cc983bfa2a5e
German Doctors Discover Foreign Objects in Vaccines and Blood of The Vaccinated - https://www.brighteon.com/ca523bf6-bcff-4ad2-93bf-bd609b913894
Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c
Vaccines and boosters destroy the immune system. - https://www.brighteon.com/8ffcd97c-e3e8-4e6e-a881-3c4fb1e7e873
Spanish Flu Bolshevik Revolution HISTORY REPEATING?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d579b69-e476-4582-9def-87e928a2258d
COVID-19 Vaccines in South Africa - https://www.brighteon.com/e33323d1-f5e4-43fb-a039-f4ab2f289545
J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
Morphic Resonance: Spanish POLICE SPEAK Truth To Power ‼️ ://www.brighteon.com/881918bb-c6f4-45ad-a8cb-781edf474466
A MAN WHO CAN SEE drops truth bombs at UK Department of Education - https://www.brighteon.com/fb7425d2-ff65-4a91-a595-83eee498881f
A MAN ASSASSINATED BY HIS CELL PHONE EMP WARFARE! HACKABLE TRACKABLE AND WORKS WITH GOF GERM WARFARE VACCINES THAT ARE ACTUALLY BIO-METRIC TRACKERS AND GENE EDITING TOOLS -BILL GATES AND HIS FUNVAXX TO DESTROY GOD OUT OF YOUR GENES AND REPLACE HIS! - END OF STORY! SO WHAT YOU GONNA DO ABOUT THIS GOOD PEOPLE? - https://www.brighteon.com/2722de91-2e2a-44cc-9b93-f470c872c134
THE BBC FINALLY ADMIT THE VACCINE KILLED ITS EMPLOYEE - https://www.brighteon.com/0ed696db-4b96-4ee5-9fe3-339ea131f588
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
ISRAEL DID - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BZJe5gaVBjOY/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
Pope Francis and the Covid Conspiracy -https://www.brighteon.com/e0fe9437-864c-4dac-a786-4df603baa893
VACCINEE AUTOPSIES: KILLER LYMPHOCYTES INVADE VITAL ORGANS, DRS SUCHARIT BHAKDI & MICHAEL PALMER - https://www.brighteon.com/8e1fc6fa-3992-4d20-9cdf-fbd7de9288f0
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberg on bio-hacking -https://www.brighteon.com/b53bbf2e-0c03-4ade-a7df-1b37cfd2dfe6
EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54
Fauci's death funnel, proof: Fauci funded, continues to fund Gain-of-function research - https://www.brighteon.com/272ea8be-e705-4776-85e0-e8be1af43d29
EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
Vaccine induced heart attacks spreading to the UN-VACCINATED due to Spike Protein SHEDDING... - https://www.brighteon.com/2f73de6e-80ba-4c58-8dfd-08bac350e707
The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon - https://www.brighteon.com/12005ee6-2992-4831-b2ef-fb152cdae6a6
ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH ‼️ THE DEATH CULT: HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT🧐 LISTEN AND LEARN - https://www.brighteon.com/5bb259bd-fd58-408e-9f62-cc983bfa2a5e
German Doctors Discover Foreign Objects in Vaccines and Blood of The Vaccinated - https://www.brighteon.com/ca523bf6-bcff-4ad2-93bf-bd609b913894
Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c
Vaccines and boosters destroy the immune system. - https://www.brighteon.com/8ffcd97c-e3e8-4e6e-a881-3c4fb1e7e873
Spanish Flu Bolshevik Revolution HISTORY REPEATING?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d579b69-e476-4582-9def-87e928a2258d
COVID-19 Vaccines in South Africa - https://www.brighteon.com/e33323d1-f5e4-43fb-a039-f4ab2f289545
J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
Morphic Resonance: Spanish POLICE SPEAK Truth To Power ‼️ ://www.brighteon.com/881918bb-c6f4-45ad-a8cb-781edf474466
A MAN WHO CAN SEE drops truth bombs at UK Department of Education - https://www.brighteon.com/fb7425d2-ff65-4a91-a595-83eee498881f
A MAN ASSASSINATED BY HIS CELL PHONE EMP WARFARE! HACKABLE TRACKABLE AND WORKS WITH GOF GERM WARFARE VACCINES THAT ARE ACTUALLY BIO-METRIC TRACKERS AND GENE EDITING TOOLS -BILL GATES AND HIS FUNVAXX TO DESTROY GOD OUT OF YOUR GENES AND REPLACE HIS! - END OF STORY! SO WHAT YOU GONNA DO ABOUT THIS GOOD PEOPLE? - https://www.brighteon.com/2722de91-2e2a-44cc-9b93-f470c872c134
THE BBC FINALLY ADMIT THE VACCINE KILLED ITS EMPLOYEE - https://www.brighteon.com/0ed696db-4b96-4ee5-9fe3-339ea131f588
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