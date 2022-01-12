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Conspiracy theory, no longer. Vaccines and boosters destroy the immune system.
Zbest News
Zbest News
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19752 views • January 12, 2022
From the immune deficiency to prion disease. The “experts” were simply repeating a talking point that was given to them by the health authorities who had absolutely no data on the information they were spewing within their position. This was exemplified by the propaganda media in order to promote a herd mentality and discourage free thought. Now we are beginning to learn the truth but unfortunately, it may be too late. The damage has been done. We’re beginning to see the tip of the iceberg from the fog of censorship and malfeasance given to us by those in authority.
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vaccinationvaccinejabcoronaviruscovid 19covid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy