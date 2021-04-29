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the great flood - O Grande Dilúvio
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0 view • April 29, 2021
High-altitude balloon - 2021 - Balão estratosfera - Brasil
https://www.brighteon.com/11b9cb20-fb84-4058-a9b6-25fbf8334603
GPS Before the Satellite Hoax GPS = LORAN
https://www.brighteon.com/91fb8ee6-7b2f-41db-9165-f8b252889560
Before GPS - 1941 U.S. ARMY AIR CORPS TRAINING FILM -RADIO AIDS TO NAVIGATION
https://www.brighteon.com/036d131d-8135-48ae-b95a-e652434264d7
Earth Expanse - Earthquakes- Expansão da Terra Pt-BR
https://www.brighteon.com/e16e62e5-9db0-4d08-96d8-b506856dee3a
Plasma and fire in the sky - O Plasma e o Fogo do Céu Pt-BR
https://www.brighteon.com/7f810751-a1d8-4bb1-9028-87338a603f22
Meteors and Inversion Magnetic fiel earth (pt-BR) 1/2
https://www.brighteon.com/af68d2a0-8be2-444d-abc4-24cf9f9f4ddc
Meteors and Inversion Magnetic field earth (pt-BR) 2/2
https://www.brighteon.com/85722a72-8112-4f41-bbd2-4a4326d2e0b5
Magnetic field flat earth - Campo Geomagnético da Terra Plana 1/2
https://www.brighteon.com/1702b16b-01fb-4e9e-803a-b84cc07ff402
World shift/Magnetic inversion 911 and 74 days before- Um Cálculo de Longo e Médio Prazo (911 dias e 74 dias) Pt-BR
https://www.brighteon.com/b86971f7-5aad-4d7d-9486-58b162879afe
https://www.brighteon.com/11b9cb20-fb84-4058-a9b6-25fbf8334603
GPS Before the Satellite Hoax GPS = LORAN
https://www.brighteon.com/91fb8ee6-7b2f-41db-9165-f8b252889560
Before GPS - 1941 U.S. ARMY AIR CORPS TRAINING FILM -RADIO AIDS TO NAVIGATION
https://www.brighteon.com/036d131d-8135-48ae-b95a-e652434264d7
Earth Expanse - Earthquakes- Expansão da Terra Pt-BR
https://www.brighteon.com/e16e62e5-9db0-4d08-96d8-b506856dee3a
Plasma and fire in the sky - O Plasma e o Fogo do Céu Pt-BR
https://www.brighteon.com/7f810751-a1d8-4bb1-9028-87338a603f22
Meteors and Inversion Magnetic fiel earth (pt-BR) 1/2
https://www.brighteon.com/af68d2a0-8be2-444d-abc4-24cf9f9f4ddc
Meteors and Inversion Magnetic field earth (pt-BR) 2/2
https://www.brighteon.com/85722a72-8112-4f41-bbd2-4a4326d2e0b5
Magnetic field flat earth - Campo Geomagnético da Terra Plana 1/2
https://www.brighteon.com/1702b16b-01fb-4e9e-803a-b84cc07ff402
World shift/Magnetic inversion 911 and 74 days before- Um Cálculo de Longo e Médio Prazo (911 dias e 74 dias) Pt-BR
https://www.brighteon.com/b86971f7-5aad-4d7d-9486-58b162879afe
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