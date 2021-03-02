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High-altitude balloon - 2021 - Balão estratosfera - Brasil
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156 views • March 02, 2021
FEV 2021 - BRASIL - Altitude aproximada 32KM.
Lentes olho de peixe - fish eye lens.
Ela foi lançada a partir de Conceição do Coité, na Bahia e viajou por 80,4 quilômetros através da atmosfera. Após mais de duas horas de voo, ela pousou dentro do território do município de São Domingos, a 41 quilômetros em linha reta a partir do local de lançamento.
GPS Before the Satellite Hoax GPS = LORAN
https://www.brighteon.com/91fb8ee6-7b2f-41db-9165-f8b252889560
Before GPS - 1941 U.S. ARMY AIR CORPS TRAINING FILM -RADIO AIDS TO NAVIGATION
https://www.brighteon.com/036d131d-8135-48ae-b95a-e652434264d7
Animals instantly freeze to death in Kazakhstan -72.4°F (-58°C) January 20th, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/1e56e12b-b51e-498a-99fa-b76ccb144f45
Lentes olho de peixe - fish eye lens.
Ela foi lançada a partir de Conceição do Coité, na Bahia e viajou por 80,4 quilômetros através da atmosfera. Após mais de duas horas de voo, ela pousou dentro do território do município de São Domingos, a 41 quilômetros em linha reta a partir do local de lançamento.
GPS Before the Satellite Hoax GPS = LORAN
https://www.brighteon.com/91fb8ee6-7b2f-41db-9165-f8b252889560
Before GPS - 1941 U.S. ARMY AIR CORPS TRAINING FILM -RADIO AIDS TO NAVIGATION
https://www.brighteon.com/036d131d-8135-48ae-b95a-e652434264d7
Animals instantly freeze to death in Kazakhstan -72.4°F (-58°C) January 20th, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/1e56e12b-b51e-498a-99fa-b76ccb144f45
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