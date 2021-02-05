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Earth Expanse - Earthquakes- Expansão da Terra Pt-BR
Generall - SRMAUMAU
Generall - SRMAUMAU
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92 views • February 05, 2021
Animals instantly freeze to death in Kazakhstan -72.4°F (-58°C) January 20th, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/1e56e12b-b51e-498a-99fa-b76ccb144f45

Army Tanks on Trains convoy - Idaho USA + Martial Law?
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What Discovery Channel dont show
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Plasma and fire in the sky - O Plasma e o Fogo do Céu Pt-BR
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Meteors and Inversion Magnetic fiel earth (pt-BR) 1/2
https://www.brighteon.com/af68d2a0-8be2-444d-abc4-24cf9f9f4ddc

Meteors and Inversion Magnetic field earth (pt-BR) 2/2
https://www.brighteon.com/85722a72-8112-4f41-bbd2-4a4326d2e0b5

Magnetic field flat earth - Campo Geomagnético da Terra Plana 1/2
https://www.brighteon.com/1702b16b-01fb-4e9e-803a-b84cc07ff402
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earthearthquakesexpanse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy