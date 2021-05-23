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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 13 "Legal Illegality?" - How Bill Gates Cheats Everything, Never loses Money and continuously increases his net worth
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361 views • May 23, 2021
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 13
"Legal Illegality?" - How Bill Gates Cheats Everything, Never loses Money and continuously increases his net worth
Bonus, Make the sheeple PAY for their OWN depopulation. Genius. Lucifer would approve
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/THE-SEQUEL-TO-THE-FALL-OF-THE-CABAL---PART-13:2?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
THE FALL OF THE CABAL - https://www.valcabal.nl/faq
FallCabal - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
https://jpst.it/2qFWX
https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie. See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished
http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre
DR. FAUCI & THE FAST-EMERGING
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223477015206957056?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Sad Truth: Vaccines are very dangerous completely unnecessary toxin they force into our bodies. See the real story from the 1st vaccine:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223504747259076608?referrer=shane_st_pierre
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
https://www.brighteon.com/909421a5-26b6-4e83-aa44-3d622a711806
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OGxBNy
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JJgWD2
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/FEMA-EMPLOYEE-WARNS-OF-FINAL-DEPOPULATION-MOVE-COMING-SOON:f?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
"Legal Illegality?" - How Bill Gates Cheats Everything, Never loses Money and continuously increases his net worth
Bonus, Make the sheeple PAY for their OWN depopulation. Genius. Lucifer would approve
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/THE-SEQUEL-TO-THE-FALL-OF-THE-CABAL---PART-13:2?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
THE FALL OF THE CABAL - https://www.valcabal.nl/faq
FallCabal - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
https://jpst.it/2qFWX
https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie. See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished
http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre
DR. FAUCI & THE FAST-EMERGING
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223477015206957056?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Sad Truth: Vaccines are very dangerous completely unnecessary toxin they force into our bodies. See the real story from the 1st vaccine:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223504747259076608?referrer=shane_st_pierre
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
https://www.brighteon.com/909421a5-26b6-4e83-aa44-3d622a711806
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OGxBNy
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JJgWD2
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/FEMA-EMPLOYEE-WARNS-OF-FINAL-DEPOPULATION-MOVE-COMING-SOON:f?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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