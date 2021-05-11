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EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
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442 views • May 11, 2021
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
My FEMA Camp Archive: https://justpaste.it/FEMADeathCamps
https://jpst.it/2qt1V
Full Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6pmrpkalxod3wyq/fema-copertacuprins2 (1).pdf?dl=0
Source: https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:7?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
My FEMA Camp Archive: https://justpaste.it/FEMADeathCamps
https://jpst.it/2qt1V
Full Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6pmrpkalxod3wyq/fema-copertacuprins2 (1).pdf?dl=0
Source: https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:7?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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