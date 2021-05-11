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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
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50931 views • May 11, 2021
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
Source:
https://www.brighteon.com/49fcd4d6-864a-40c4-8171-b48c0f4b9f3f
My FEMA Camp Archive: https://justpaste.it/FEMADeathCamps
https://jpst.it/2qt1V
Full Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6pmrpkalxod3wyq/fema-copertacuprins2 (1).pdf?dl=0
Source: https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:7?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
_____________________
A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operation
https://www.brighteon.com/613931c0-01c7-4adb-9cc5-010f6af4dfdb
Killing The Mockingbird - A quick explanation for the newly awakened
https://www.brighteon.com/fb43291c-d16c-4408-b6be-688a94ff64cb
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.brighteon.com/5279cbaf-d4a9-47ca-a1b7-ea061bb866cd
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Source:
https://www.brighteon.com/49fcd4d6-864a-40c4-8171-b48c0f4b9f3f
My FEMA Camp Archive: https://justpaste.it/FEMADeathCamps
https://jpst.it/2qt1V
Full Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6pmrpkalxod3wyq/fema-copertacuprins2 (1).pdf?dl=0
Source: https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:7?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
_____________________
A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operation
https://www.brighteon.com/613931c0-01c7-4adb-9cc5-010f6af4dfdb
Killing The Mockingbird - A quick explanation for the newly awakened
https://www.brighteon.com/fb43291c-d16c-4408-b6be-688a94ff64cb
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.brighteon.com/5279cbaf-d4a9-47ca-a1b7-ea061bb866cd
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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