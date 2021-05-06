A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operationOverwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crimeThe past days I have worked very hard to create something extremely powerful for you, that I believe is unique in the world:A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operation.I have added this to the powerful interview with trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich, who says they have the evidence to sue governments, health organizations, and the WHO. When you open the post with Reiner Fuellmich, scroll down a bit, and you will see the amazing amount of evidence that I added.Here's what you can download:✔︎ In depth scientific research on COVID-19, which shows that there is unprecedented medical fraud worldwide. There are six independent research reports, confirming each other.✔︎ Authoritative scientific studies showing that the PCR test gives high rates of false positives, and is unable to detect infection.✔︎ Review of all available scientific literature on face masks, showing that they do not stop a virus, but rather increase the risk of infection and pose serious health risks.✔︎ Scientific studies proving that lockdowns do not stop virus spread and instead cause indescribable harm to societies and people.✔︎ Scientific trials on the cures for COVID-19: HCQ, Budesonide, Ivermectin and Chlorine Dioxide. These studies prove that there is no reason for life-threatening, experimental vaccines.✔︎ Scientific studies showing that vaccinated people get much more seriously ill when given COVID-19 than unvaccinated people, plus other scientific information about the experimental vaccines.A total of almost thirty scientific studies and investigative reports, which you can download and distribute for free.A Wealth of Scientific InformationThis is a great resource for physicians, nurses, lawyers, schools, and anyone who really wants to see the hard evidence, and use it to preserve freedom.Please make this important page widely known in your community and network. Send it to your doctor, schools, governments, and so on.We can all send emails, we can all talk to people. If you have a family physician, or go to a hospital, please send them this link. Send this to people in authority, to church leaders, school directors, etc.May this page with overwhelming scientific evidence reach the world, as never before!It is my desire and prayer that I will be able to translate this page into twenty languages. Your support can help make this a reality.David Sorensen✔︎ In depth scientific research on COVID-19, which shows that there is unprecedented medical fraud worldwide. There are six independent research reports, confirming each other.✔︎ Authoritative scientific studies showing that the PCR test gives high rates of false positives, and is unable to detect infection.✔︎ Review of all available scientific literature on face masks, showing that they do not stop a virus, but rather increase the risk of infection and pose serious health risks.✔︎ Scientific studies proving that lockdowns do not stop virus spread and instead cause indescribable harm to societies and people.✔︎ Scientific trials on the cures for COVID-19: HCQ, Budesonide, Ivermectin and Chlorine Dioxide. These studies prove that there is no reason for life-threatening, experimental vaccines.✔︎ Scientific studies showing that vaccinated people get much more seriously ill when given COVID-19 than unvaccinated people, plus other scientific information about the experimental vaccines.StopWorldControl.com