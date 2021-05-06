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Killing The Mockingbird
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624 views • May 06, 2021
Killing The Mockingbird JOE M
MockingBird is COMING DOWN!
MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation) https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Mockingbird:
https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird
https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Media Mind Control
https://youtu.be/uA_PMv0tkDY
Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all Journalists paid to spread propaganda & manipulate the public
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5U4RI5
https://youtu.be/_FQlNT7tseo
Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Gets Suicided
https://youtu.be/DpYjxcP-lIY
https://www.roxytube.com/v/DWpd8W
Operation Mockingbird
False News is Dividing Our Country, and the singular reason this is happening is because of: Operation Mockingbird. The people who don't know this are in danger of becoming to brainwashed as to be tricked into violence against patriots.
Solution: Worldwide Disclosure. The only way we can change this is if we convince the half of our Nation who's only information comes from sources controlled by our corrupt CIA, who is in fact enslaved to the
CABAL/Globalists/NewWorldOrder, that they are in fact brainwashed. Of course this is not easy, as the meme goes "It is much harder to fool someone than to convince someone they have been fooled".
This video is a nice, convincing series of videos that really should convince anyone who is willing to look
False News is Dividing Our Country – Operation Mockingbird
Source: https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/
CIA MSM
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf
Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/analysis-and-reports/operation-mockingbird-a-social-engineered-reality/
Full video - MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation) Mockingbird: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/project-mk-brd:a
Download: https://odysee.com/$/download/project-mk-brd/a4792b0aa81bdb3e3cbf5872cc7040a9260b985e
Dropbox link to download my video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/dq1lyfshy0s7txb/Operation%20MockingBird%20Clipped%20together%20.mp4?dl=0
My Links:
https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
MockingBird is COMING DOWN!
MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation) https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Mockingbird:
https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird
https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Media Mind Control
https://youtu.be/uA_PMv0tkDY
Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all Journalists paid to spread propaganda & manipulate the public
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5U4RI5
https://youtu.be/_FQlNT7tseo
Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Gets Suicided
https://youtu.be/DpYjxcP-lIY
https://www.roxytube.com/v/DWpd8W
Operation Mockingbird
False News is Dividing Our Country, and the singular reason this is happening is because of: Operation Mockingbird. The people who don't know this are in danger of becoming to brainwashed as to be tricked into violence against patriots.
Solution: Worldwide Disclosure. The only way we can change this is if we convince the half of our Nation who's only information comes from sources controlled by our corrupt CIA, who is in fact enslaved to the
CABAL/Globalists/NewWorldOrder, that they are in fact brainwashed. Of course this is not easy, as the meme goes "It is much harder to fool someone than to convince someone they have been fooled".
This video is a nice, convincing series of videos that really should convince anyone who is willing to look
False News is Dividing Our Country – Operation Mockingbird
Source: https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/
CIA MSM
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf
Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/analysis-and-reports/operation-mockingbird-a-social-engineered-reality/
Full video - MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation) Mockingbird: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/project-mk-brd:a
Download: https://odysee.com/$/download/project-mk-brd/a4792b0aa81bdb3e3cbf5872cc7040a9260b985e
Dropbox link to download my video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/dq1lyfshy0s7txb/Operation%20MockingBird%20Clipped%20together%20.mp4?dl=0
My Links:
https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Keywords
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