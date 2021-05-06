The Great Awakening - Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us

⁣The Great Awakening and The War Against The Deep State

⁣Repost from WayBack... February 15. DAMN it deals like WAY MORE than 3 months have passed since our entire world got turned upside down. This is an EXCELLENT documentary that summarizes so many important things to anyone who wasn't paying attention for the past 4-8 years. (this was me, I barely took notice of poli8tics at all until the capitol fake riot). It also showed me even more connections that i completely missed the first time. Its worth a rematch. And in my opinion, if anyone has family members who have remain steadfastly asleep, this would be one on the list of videos i made sure they watched before being allowed to ask me a single question =).