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paul james opinion on what Trump needs to know to restore American Governance / drain the Swamp (Talmudic - Jesuitical Luciferian Pedophile Cabal aka The Roman Cult under the Black Nobility).
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36 views • October 25, 2019
This video was created shortly after Trumps Election Win. It was originally labelled: Part I of III - How President Donald Trump can eradicate the Shadow Government out from America!
Part I - https://www.brighteon.com/c3a59b28-f355-43fb-b8db-64980def688a
Part II - https://www.brighteon.com/20e835df-3cc4-45ae-ab2f-23189ac33864
Part III - https://www.brighteon.com/ba6c9867-99ed-4dcb-ad85-dedd044b2148
What this video explains is unknown to most Americans including those commenting on what they think is happening in America today. Edward Mandel House - explained how a slavery system would be installed over America before it was installed in the 1930's. The following link includes his quote (not enough space to upload here): https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/402-edward-mandell-house
What Americans must realize is what the CIA's 1981 Chief William Casey once exposed at the White House: "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false".
The American people, on reading this should be asking: "Why would he have said that"? Ans. Because the Government did not want you to know that the organic United States and The United States of America Government has not been in operation since the so called Civil War and the current UNITED STATES is not your lawful GAmerican - We the people - Government! This nations original organic government created by the original states was couped in the 1860's by the Black Nobility driven Roman Cult. We have been occupied and enslaved ever since and used to create the Roman Luciferian Cult New World Order....
The truth is America has been under a foreign Militaristic Occupation (Mixed War) since the Civil War and it is under a Foreign Corporate Criminal Cabal that runs America under a fraudulent Counterfeit United States Corporate Governance originally created in the late 1860's (See "Act of 1871") that only has jurisdiction of 68.34 Sq Miles of DC. This United States is not the original states created United States (un-incorporated) but it is a foreign imposter under the CROWN - Vatican Roman cult.
The Governance running American today runs America by fiat, fraud through a Couped Congress (operating a Bankruptcy Administration) etc for the Black Nobility Roman Cult aka Vatican - Corporation of London, Talmudic - Luciferian Pedophile cult! The current United States is a Human Trafficking Operation trafficking Americans for the benefit of Talmudic Luciferian Zionist Bankers that set up the Federal Reserve for the Roman cult to asset strip America and enslave all the American people which they have done very successfully!
The Good News: A Constitutional Amendment was enacted in 1810 that destroys this entire fraud, restores the Organic American governance and has the ability to DRAIN the global Swamp of foreign agents banned from our national Organic Governance since 1819. It does not need to be enacted - it just needs to be enforced. Its existence further exposes we are under a foreign de facto UNITED STATES and counterfeit Constitution ran by foreign agents banned from this nation since 1819! A study of TONA and its existence undoes every lie told the American people since 1819. Every Act by DC post 1819 is legally invalid for all was enacted in fraud and without lawful disclosure. The Roman cult operates on the notion let him who wishes to be deceived by deceived. We are no longer deceived. Sedition and Treason - is Black and White and those engaged in Sedition and Treason need to be dealt with for they know what they do!
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
Here is proof of the enactment of the Titles of Nobility Act of 1810:
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
Suggested additional reading:
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
1776Reloaded.org
AnnaVonReitz.com
Part I - https://www.brighteon.com/c3a59b28-f355-43fb-b8db-64980def688a
Part II - https://www.brighteon.com/20e835df-3cc4-45ae-ab2f-23189ac33864
Part III - https://www.brighteon.com/ba6c9867-99ed-4dcb-ad85-dedd044b2148
What this video explains is unknown to most Americans including those commenting on what they think is happening in America today. Edward Mandel House - explained how a slavery system would be installed over America before it was installed in the 1930's. The following link includes his quote (not enough space to upload here): https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/402-edward-mandell-house
What Americans must realize is what the CIA's 1981 Chief William Casey once exposed at the White House: "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false".
The American people, on reading this should be asking: "Why would he have said that"? Ans. Because the Government did not want you to know that the organic United States and The United States of America Government has not been in operation since the so called Civil War and the current UNITED STATES is not your lawful GAmerican - We the people - Government! This nations original organic government created by the original states was couped in the 1860's by the Black Nobility driven Roman Cult. We have been occupied and enslaved ever since and used to create the Roman Luciferian Cult New World Order....
The truth is America has been under a foreign Militaristic Occupation (Mixed War) since the Civil War and it is under a Foreign Corporate Criminal Cabal that runs America under a fraudulent Counterfeit United States Corporate Governance originally created in the late 1860's (See "Act of 1871") that only has jurisdiction of 68.34 Sq Miles of DC. This United States is not the original states created United States (un-incorporated) but it is a foreign imposter under the CROWN - Vatican Roman cult.
The Governance running American today runs America by fiat, fraud through a Couped Congress (operating a Bankruptcy Administration) etc for the Black Nobility Roman Cult aka Vatican - Corporation of London, Talmudic - Luciferian Pedophile cult! The current United States is a Human Trafficking Operation trafficking Americans for the benefit of Talmudic Luciferian Zionist Bankers that set up the Federal Reserve for the Roman cult to asset strip America and enslave all the American people which they have done very successfully!
The Good News: A Constitutional Amendment was enacted in 1810 that destroys this entire fraud, restores the Organic American governance and has the ability to DRAIN the global Swamp of foreign agents banned from our national Organic Governance since 1819. It does not need to be enacted - it just needs to be enforced. Its existence further exposes we are under a foreign de facto UNITED STATES and counterfeit Constitution ran by foreign agents banned from this nation since 1819! A study of TONA and its existence undoes every lie told the American people since 1819. Every Act by DC post 1819 is legally invalid for all was enacted in fraud and without lawful disclosure. The Roman cult operates on the notion let him who wishes to be deceived by deceived. We are no longer deceived. Sedition and Treason - is Black and White and those engaged in Sedition and Treason need to be dealt with for they know what they do!
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
Here is proof of the enactment of the Titles of Nobility Act of 1810:
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
Suggested additional reading:
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
1776Reloaded.org
AnnaVonReitz.com
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