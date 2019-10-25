© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part III: paul - james providing his opinion on what Trump needs to know to restore American Governance and drain the Swamp (Talmudic - Jesuitical Luciferian Pedophile Cabal).
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • October 25, 2019
Part II: paul - james providing his opinion on what Trump needs to know to restore American Governance and drain the Swamp (Talmudic - Jesuitical Luciferian Pedophile Cabal). This video was created shortly after Trumps Election Win.
Part I - https://www.brighteon.com/c3a59b28-f355-43fb-b8db-64980def688a
Part II - https://www.brighteon.com/20e835df-3cc4-45ae-ab2f-23189ac33864
Part III - https://www.brighteon.com/ba6c9867-99ed-4dcb-ad85-dedd044b2148
Check notes for reposting at Part I
Notes posted to original video's:
BEFORE YOU DO ANYTHING ELSE - LISTEN TO THIS VIDEO BY DR. ED RIVERA and THEN FORWARD IT TO AS MANY PEOPLE AS YOU CAN:
https://youtu.be/gbV-d6XW_ag
I was asked to articulate what I would like to communicate to President Donald Trump if I was given the opportunity on providing him information to aid him in cleaning out the DC - de facto SWAMP; the DC National Overlay de facto Swamp which coup'd the physical states. That which has been deliberately destroying America for Shadow Government interests since 1783. This was outlined in Part II and II. This final video in this three part introduction series is an attempt to bring the entire picture together and explain to you how people like me are forced to to stop living a normal life to focus on undoing the sedition and treason that is destroying America.
*Note that I made a mistake on dates re Treaty of Paris -I meant 1783 - 1789 in part I.
Supporting blog and documents - https://www.facebook.com/notes/paul-j... @ http://coupdebar.org/wp/ and 1776Reloaded.org Solution Hubs; https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET
https://www.scribd.com/ctreason
WHAT YOU HAVE NOT BEEN TOLD ABOUT THE ROMAN CULT:
http://www.theforbiddenknowledge.com/...
https://featherfolk.wordpress.com/200...
http://www.reformation.org/jesuit-oat...
HOW LONG AS THE PRESS BEEN CONTROLLED:
These quotes belong together:
"The moment we no longer have a free press, anything can happen. What makes it possible for a totalitarian or any other dictatorship to rule is that people are not informed; how can you have an opinion if you are not informed? If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. This is because lies, by their very nature, have to be changed, and a lying government has constantly to rewrite its own history. On the receiving end you get not only one lie -- a lie which you could go on for the rest of your days -- but you get a great number of lies, depending on how the political wind blows. And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please."
-- Hannah Arendt
(1906-1975) German-American political theorist, escaped Nazi Germany
Source: 'Hannah Arendt: From an Interview' Comments made in 1974 during an interview with the French writer Roger Errera and published in October 26, 1978 issue of The NewYork Review of Books Interview.
###
The following remarks were apparently made by Swinton, then the preeminent New York journalist, probably one night in 1880. Swinton was the guest of honor at a banquet given him by the leaders of his craft. Someone who knew neither the press nor Swinton offered a toast to the independent press. Swinton outraged his colleagues by replying:
There is no such thing, at this date of the world's history, in America, as an independent press. You know it and I know it.
There is not one of you who dares to write your honest opinions, and if you did, you know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinion out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for similar things, and any of you who would be so foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the streets looking for another job. If I allowed my honest opinions to appear in one issue of my paper, before twenty-four hours my occupation would be gone.
The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press?
We are the tools and vassals of rich men behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.
###
"We must organize the intellectuals and use them TO MAKE WESTERN CIVILIZATION STINK! Only then, after they have CORRUPTED ALL ITS VALUES AND MADE LIFE IMPOSSIBLE, can we impose the dictatorship of the proletariat."
Willi Munzenberg (FRANKFURT SCHOOL) - https://www.amazon.com/Double-Lives-Munzenberg-Seduction-Intellectuals/dp/1929631200
Part I - https://www.brighteon.com/c3a59b28-f355-43fb-b8db-64980def688a
Part II - https://www.brighteon.com/20e835df-3cc4-45ae-ab2f-23189ac33864
Part III - https://www.brighteon.com/ba6c9867-99ed-4dcb-ad85-dedd044b2148
Check notes for reposting at Part I
Notes posted to original video's:
BEFORE YOU DO ANYTHING ELSE - LISTEN TO THIS VIDEO BY DR. ED RIVERA and THEN FORWARD IT TO AS MANY PEOPLE AS YOU CAN:
https://youtu.be/gbV-d6XW_ag
I was asked to articulate what I would like to communicate to President Donald Trump if I was given the opportunity on providing him information to aid him in cleaning out the DC - de facto SWAMP; the DC National Overlay de facto Swamp which coup'd the physical states. That which has been deliberately destroying America for Shadow Government interests since 1783. This was outlined in Part II and II. This final video in this three part introduction series is an attempt to bring the entire picture together and explain to you how people like me are forced to to stop living a normal life to focus on undoing the sedition and treason that is destroying America.
*Note that I made a mistake on dates re Treaty of Paris -I meant 1783 - 1789 in part I.
Supporting blog and documents - https://www.facebook.com/notes/paul-j... @ http://coupdebar.org/wp/ and 1776Reloaded.org Solution Hubs; https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET
https://www.scribd.com/ctreason
WHAT YOU HAVE NOT BEEN TOLD ABOUT THE ROMAN CULT:
http://www.theforbiddenknowledge.com/...
https://featherfolk.wordpress.com/200...
http://www.reformation.org/jesuit-oat...
HOW LONG AS THE PRESS BEEN CONTROLLED:
These quotes belong together:
"The moment we no longer have a free press, anything can happen. What makes it possible for a totalitarian or any other dictatorship to rule is that people are not informed; how can you have an opinion if you are not informed? If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. This is because lies, by their very nature, have to be changed, and a lying government has constantly to rewrite its own history. On the receiving end you get not only one lie -- a lie which you could go on for the rest of your days -- but you get a great number of lies, depending on how the political wind blows. And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please."
-- Hannah Arendt
(1906-1975) German-American political theorist, escaped Nazi Germany
Source: 'Hannah Arendt: From an Interview' Comments made in 1974 during an interview with the French writer Roger Errera and published in October 26, 1978 issue of The NewYork Review of Books Interview.
###
The following remarks were apparently made by Swinton, then the preeminent New York journalist, probably one night in 1880. Swinton was the guest of honor at a banquet given him by the leaders of his craft. Someone who knew neither the press nor Swinton offered a toast to the independent press. Swinton outraged his colleagues by replying:
There is no such thing, at this date of the world's history, in America, as an independent press. You know it and I know it.
There is not one of you who dares to write your honest opinions, and if you did, you know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinion out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for similar things, and any of you who would be so foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the streets looking for another job. If I allowed my honest opinions to appear in one issue of my paper, before twenty-four hours my occupation would be gone.
The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press?
We are the tools and vassals of rich men behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.
###
"We must organize the intellectuals and use them TO MAKE WESTERN CIVILIZATION STINK! Only then, after they have CORRUPTED ALL ITS VALUES AND MADE LIFE IMPOSSIBLE, can we impose the dictatorship of the proletariat."
Willi Munzenberg (FRANKFURT SCHOOL) - https://www.amazon.com/Double-Lives-Munzenberg-Seduction-Intellectuals/dp/1929631200
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.