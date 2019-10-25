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Part II: paul - james providing his opinion on what Trump needs to know to restore American Governance and drain the Swamp (Talmudic - Jesuitical Luciferian Pedophile Cabal).
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10 views • October 25, 2019
Originally titled: Part II - How President Donald Trump can eradicate the Shadow Government out from America!
See Part I for notes: https://www.brighteon.com/c3a59b28-f355-43fb-b8db-64980def688a
Suggested additional reading:
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
1776Reloaded.org
AnnaVonReitz.com
https://www.facebook.com/avonreitz/posts/2500424220006643
See Part I for notes: https://www.brighteon.com/c3a59b28-f355-43fb-b8db-64980def688a
Suggested additional reading:
InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
1776Reloaded.org
AnnaVonReitz.com
https://www.facebook.com/avonreitz/posts/2500424220006643
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