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Fake Moon Landing - Cut Scenes - Wikileaks
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352 views • December 09, 2021
Cut Scenes of The Faked Moon Landing shot in the Nevada desert released by Wikileaks
🎥 Stanley Kubrick Confesses To Faking The Moon Landings Footage (Fragment of Uncut and Unedited Interview)
https://www.brighteon.com/e465da74-60ba-4033-b6cb-893d736dc5b2
🎥 Stanley Kubrick, Moon Landing Production 🎬 - NASA 1969 🇺🇸
https://www.brighteon.com/5d22fae8-d8b2-47a7-98e9-383fed2e7750
🎥 STANLEY KUBRICK AND THE FAKE MOON LANDING
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c9d562-3893-4843-8267-1e2f48d391b4
🎥 Leaf's In Space??
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eWOyhR
🎥 Bubbles and scuba tanks in space
https://www.brighteon.com/0871962e-8d86-4003-a5e0-457e8545de4e
🎥 Buzz Aldrin Admits NASA Faked Moon Landing saying "We Never Went to the Moon"
https://www.brighteon.com/5815197403001
🎥 WHY DOES NASA LIE TO US
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eF6BUS
🎥 MOUSE SEEN ON NASA SPACEX 🐁
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1boS7cv2gj1/
🎥 Moon Hoax Video #1 "Is NASA deceiving us When astronauts rise from the dead!!"
https://www.brighteon.com/0ff721c3-b019-460e-a1f6-8e7b98c31b2c
🎥 Stanley Kubrick Confesses To Faking The Moon Landings Footage (Fragment of Uncut and Unedited Interview)
https://www.brighteon.com/e465da74-60ba-4033-b6cb-893d736dc5b2
🎥 Stanley Kubrick, Moon Landing Production 🎬 - NASA 1969 🇺🇸
https://www.brighteon.com/5d22fae8-d8b2-47a7-98e9-383fed2e7750
🎥 STANLEY KUBRICK AND THE FAKE MOON LANDING
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c9d562-3893-4843-8267-1e2f48d391b4
🎥 Leaf's In Space??
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eWOyhR
🎥 Bubbles and scuba tanks in space
https://www.brighteon.com/0871962e-8d86-4003-a5e0-457e8545de4e
🎥 Buzz Aldrin Admits NASA Faked Moon Landing saying "We Never Went to the Moon"
https://www.brighteon.com/5815197403001
🎥 WHY DOES NASA LIE TO US
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eF6BUS
🎥 MOUSE SEEN ON NASA SPACEX 🐁
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1boS7cv2gj1/
🎥 Moon Hoax Video #1 "Is NASA deceiving us When astronauts rise from the dead!!"
https://www.brighteon.com/0ff721c3-b019-460e-a1f6-8e7b98c31b2c
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