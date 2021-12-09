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Fake Moon Landing - Cut Scenes - Wikileaks
The Least Of All Creation
The Least Of All Creation
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352 views • December 09, 2021
Cut Scenes of The Faked Moon Landing shot in the Nevada desert released by Wikileaks

🎥 Stanley Kubrick Confesses To Faking The Moon Landings Footage (Fragment of Uncut and Unedited Interview)
https://www.brighteon.com/e465da74-60ba-4033-b6cb-893d736dc5b2

🎥 Stanley Kubrick, Moon Landing Production 🎬 - NASA 1969 🇺🇸
https://www.brighteon.com/5d22fae8-d8b2-47a7-98e9-383fed2e7750

🎥 STANLEY KUBRICK AND THE FAKE MOON LANDING
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c9d562-3893-4843-8267-1e2f48d391b4

🎥 Leaf's In Space??
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eWOyhR

🎥 Bubbles and scuba tanks in space
https://www.brighteon.com/0871962e-8d86-4003-a5e0-457e8545de4e

🎥 Buzz Aldrin Admits NASA Faked Moon Landing saying "We Never Went to the Moon"
https://www.brighteon.com/5815197403001

🎥 WHY DOES NASA LIE TO US
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eF6BUS

🎥 MOUSE SEEN ON NASA SPACEX 🐁
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1boS7cv2gj1/

🎥 Moon Hoax Video #1 "Is NASA deceiving us When astronauts rise from the dead!!"
https://www.brighteon.com/0ff721c3-b019-460e-a1f6-8e7b98c31b2c
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy