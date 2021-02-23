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STANLEY KUBRICK AND THE FAKE MOON LANDING
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3087 views • February 23, 2021
Mind you the real Space Program was always a Department of Defense program. NASA has always been reality TV.
SPACE FORCE GEAR HERE
https://www.redbubble.com/i/comforter/Department-of-the-Space-Force-by-FLYNNL1VE5/67783995.8IC4O
SPACE FORCE GEAR HERE
https://www.redbubble.com/i/comforter/Department-of-the-Space-Force-by-FLYNNL1VE5/67783995.8IC4O
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