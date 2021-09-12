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Stanley Kubrick Confesses To Faking The Moon Landings Footage (Fragment of Uncut and Unedited Interview)
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248 views • September 12, 2021
"The rumour was right, the landing on the moon was fake", "Nobody landed on the moon, it's impossible to go there, it was impossible in 1969, it is impossible now", "We haven't been there nor the Russians have" - Stanley Kubrick
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