Moon Hoax Video #1 "Is NASA deceiving us When astronauts rise from the dead!!"

If this isn't a Capricorn 1 - style expose of NASA, I don't know what else is. Uploaded to Youtube (and strangely still active) on 4-13-2018, this video profiles the lives of 6 of the 7 astronauts that supposedly died in 1986. It shows that some of them are still alive, and using their original names; additionally it shows some of the "cushy" jobs some of them have today. You will notice that Gregory Jarvis, the payload specialist, is not among the names. The fact is that NASA doesn't need all of these people to fake a space mission, and the subsequent "live action" filming of astronauts can be done on earth. They really only need about 2-3 people on board to fly the shuttle and return it to earth. Perhaps Gregory Jarvis was not a payload specialist but a pilot, who would have died in the explosion...