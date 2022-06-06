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The Titans of Genesis (The World) with Petrified Giants! [05.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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809 views • June 06, 2022
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.

“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

Note: As I have wrote and said for a long time now, I know nothing, I learn every Fucking day... Trust no one, use Critical Thinking, question everything also this video, do your own Fucking research (Links below) and come to your own Fucking conclusion.

LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html

LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html

LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html

LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html

LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/
https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041

LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html

LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/
https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68

LHFE 2:END - ANNEX 1 [10.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI2DKhqwtiMB/
https://rumble.com/v14mgb9-lhfe-2end-annex-1-10.05.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/946be9bc-85b3-44ef-b9ce-90be063e8007

AEWAR/Ewaranon LLG:2 [26.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YvWzvppgScWW/
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1844

The Movie 'Great Pyramid K 2019' (Director Fehmi Krasniqi) [01.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TQ8HM1LqFXP/

The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AT8P5SdVvN1B/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EECVMvB4JlLv/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/

'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/

'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/

The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/

2,660 views Jun 5, 2022
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
11.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VZmP5C0Lpl8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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