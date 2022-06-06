The Titans of Genesis (The World) with Petrified Giants! [05.06.2022]

The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George SantayanaThere is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!Note: As I have wrote and said for a long time now, I know nothing, I learn every Fucking day... Trust no one, use Critical Thinking, question everything also this video, do your own Fucking research (Links below) and come to your own Fucking conclusion.LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]LHFE 2:END - ANNEX 1 [10.05.2022]AEWAR/Ewaranon LLG:2 [26.05.2022]https://t.me/KimOsboel/1844The Movie 'Great Pyramid K 2019' (Director Fehmi Krasniqi) [01.11.2020]The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]2,660 views Jun 5, 2022FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher11.8K subscribers