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LHFE 2:END - ANNEX 1 [10.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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124 views • May 13, 2022
"Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It." - George Santayana

Great Pyramid K can be found here:
#greatpyramidk2019 #k2019 #fehmikrasniqi
The Movie Great Pyramid K 2019 - Director Fehmi Krasniqi
5,285,982 views Premiered Nov 1, 2020
https://youtu.be/KMAtkjy_YK4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMAtkjy_YK4&;t=0s

Images a mix of historical images, my own photography/footage and from Pexel & Unsplash.
Channel is not monetised; happy for reuploads, copy/pasting, whatever.
--
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.

LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html

LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html

LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html

LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html

LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/
https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041

LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html

LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/
https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68

The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AT8P5SdVvN1B/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EECVMvB4JlLv/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/



--
10,641 views May 10, 2022
AEWAR - 18.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w0oDeVuugZo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ

Ewaranon 66800 subs https://t.me/ewaranon
Ewaranon Chat https://t.me/ewaranon_chat
Ewaranon - English 10340 subs https://t.me/ewaranon_english
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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