LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]

(Links below) AEWAR: Time to showcase my amateur photography and camera skills. There are a few historical images in here but otherwise all images and footage have been taken by myself.It feels like I’ve been waiting to get this series going for a long time now. New beginning, new start, new approach, new discoveries!The labyrinth is a complex metaphor that reflects my journey in search of hidden keys and my engagement with both the historical and alternative narratives.Link to Stolen History’s Reality Check:Stolen History32.4K subscribersI’d appreciate that you only reupload this video--and the rest of this series--if you take my message in LHFE END seriously. If not then please do not reupload.I will be moving platform soon but will keep this one active for as long as I can.--LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]--395 views Apr 25, 2022AEWAR15.7K subscribers