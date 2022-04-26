LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]

Note: Links below.The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.AEWAR:- Down she goes…- The Royal Fork…- Cue the backlash!I had planned to try and make it work with volume 2 but it’s impossible for me and it’s better to shut it down now.Although not a “Mercator” model, I include Ronnie & Jason’s stereographic model here as it shares similar characteristics with other “square/rectangular/Mercator” models. It’s an interesting approach, channel link:Link to Square Earth Cosmology: www.squareearthcosmology.orgAnother link to Dreamtime’s Tartaria article (shared in previous episode):Link to James W Lee’s book:The One World Tartarians (Color): The Greatest Civilization Ever To Be Erased From HistoryImages from Pexels, Unsplash and taken by myself.Channel is not monetised; happy for reuploads, copy/pasting, whatever.--LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]661 viewsApr 25, 2022AEWAR - 15.7K subscribers