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LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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131 views • April 26, 2022
Note: Links below.
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.

AEWAR:
- Down she goes…
- The Royal Fork…
- Cue the backlash!

I had planned to try and make it work with volume 2 but it’s impossible for me and it’s better to shut it down now.

Although not a “Mercator” model, I include Ronnie & Jason’s stereographic model here as it shares similar characteristics with other “square/rectangular/Mercator” models. It’s an interesting approach, channel link:

https://www.youtube.com/user/awakesouls

Link to Square Earth Cosmology: www.squareearthcosmology.org

Another link to Dreamtime’s Tartaria article (shared in previous episode):

https://stolenhistory.net/threads/tartaria-is-a-myth-and-didnt-exist.5803/

Link to James W Lee’s book:
The One World Tartarians (Color): The Greatest Civilization Ever To Be Erased From History
https://archive.org/details/one-world-tartarians_int_092120

Images from Pexels, Unsplash and taken by myself.

Channel is not monetised; happy for reuploads, copy/pasting, whatever.
--
LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html

LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html

LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html

LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html

LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/

'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/

'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/

The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/

661 viewsApr 25, 2022
AEWAR - 15.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kSfvRVqvnWw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ/videos
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
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