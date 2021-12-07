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CDC WORKER SAYS DO NOT TAKE THE CLOT SHOT! THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS THE SHOT IS THE DE-POPULATION STANDARD BY THE WHO NWO UN WORLD BANK BIO- WEAPON. THE PATENTS DONT LIE.
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31 views • December 07, 2021
Dr Andreas Noack: Leaked Pfizer C19 Bioweapon Microscopy Video (English Subtitles) - https://www.brighteon.com/42730777-c5ec-443c-b1dd-40ffc3986378
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THE CRACK IN THE DAM JUST ABOUT TO BURST! - https://www.brighteon.com/e2b6f81b-259b-4ef9-adef-9b9f4df85e90
UK NEWS DONT TAKE THE VACCINE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kWN3TtlYMiHy/
Warning: Time Is Up For The Devil And Humanity - https://www.brighteon.com/6ff63c5c-f456-485e-a7c5-58bcbcbdc669
MRNA VACCINES MAKE THE VAXXED MORE LIKELY TO CATCH COVID - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kZYSSHbmo4Cf/
VAXX PUSHER TRUMP WILL NOT RUN IN 2024 - https://www.brighteon.com/d5ed13dd-a614-49e4-b148-187c6f1b935a
PLANDEMIC 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/c62a86f3-094c-4d06-84e2-31163f37f638
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE? ? ? ? - OMG! - https://www.brighteon.com/f84e9c48-3449-458d-8e92-f251b33d1e6b
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