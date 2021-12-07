Plandemic 3 Official Trailer

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After the release of Plandemic 1 & 2, we received so many letters from the community stating, "We need more information. We need your research." And then asking, "When are you going to be releasing the next film in the series?" This is to let everyone know we're currently in production on Plandemic 3 and are excited to release this sneak peak into what we're creating next!
@KanekoaTheGreat
Mirrored - WeThePeopleUSA