Warning: Time Is Up For The Devil And Humanity

I downloaded this to watch and only now getting to it after few days. I uploaded it as I think it needs to be shared. It is a compilation of videos from Doctors who love us as humans and are banned from media for sharing their concerns about covid vaccine.



This vaccine is the mark of the beast because God does not dwell in corrupted flesh neither will compete with Aritificial Intelligence. Once the Spirit of God leaves you; you will follow the world and do all you are told to maintain your status financial and otherwise. People are becoming the walking dead and due to increase in satans wrath and God's wrath we will have what is termed a zombie apocalypse as people will seek their own deaths to escape their suffering but not find it.



If you do know Jesus nothing happening is to be fearful about as perfect love in Christ cast out all fear. It is just bittersweet as people won't hear until things are deathly bad.