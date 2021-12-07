Please Show This Video To Anyone Considering Getting The Vaxxine

Please Show This Video To Anyone Considering Getting The VaxxineGlobal adverse reaction after covid 19 vaxxines - and videos like this one, showing all the carnage this bioweapon is causing, unfortunately will start getting longer and longer with shorter clips. Sad and insidious. Show your middle finger to anyone forcing you to get bioweapon shot – they will be held to account for MASS MURDER and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY in due time!“God damn all these nazi doctors, nurses, pharmacists, they do not know what they are injecting into us for 50 years??? God damn them to Hell, along with their inbred nazi journalists. Amen.” - steelalive“NEUROLOGICAL PALSY, BLOOD CLOTS, STROKES. GUILLAUME BARRE SYNDROME IT IS ALL FROM THE INJECTIONS. FROM MINUSCULE GRAPHENE OXIDE PARTICLES TEARING AT THE EPITHELIAL TISSUE IN THE BODY IN MAJOR ORGANS AND CROSSING THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER., THESE ARE NOT VISIBLE TO THE DOCTOR DOING THE EXAM, ONLY A SPECIAL SCOPE CAN SEE THIS IN THE BLOOD WITH AN ELECTROSCOPY, THE GO WAS DESIGNED TO BE VERY HARD TO DETECT. CANNOT BE SEEN IN AUTOPSY. 7 SPECIALISTS HAVE EXPOSED THIS THROUGH SCIENTIFIC TESTING THE LATEST ONE WAS MURDERED IN THE LAST FEW DAYS.JUST FRICKIN SAY NO AND LET PEOPLE KNOW., WRITE TO ALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES ON WHAT YOU HAVE WITNESED” - TinaK880mirrored from: