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A Beastly idea: DARPA
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152 views • May 01, 2021
Play Video https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b A Beastly idea: DARPA Implanted Microchip to Detect Covid-19 in Humans Today on TRUNEWS, the team explores the forced vaccinations taking place by armed law enforcement upon the most vulnerable of our population, the homeless and the mentally handicapped. Also, new revelations about microchips and COVID-19.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 1 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/01609be5-a979-4cdd-ad5b-f9ab5775251a
Watch part 3 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/bc0812fa-b041-497d-a605-5416acc831c2
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
OH GEE! BIDEN AND XI RACK UP FREQUENT FLIER MILES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the invitation-only speech to Congress by President Biden, and the controversy surrounding his comments of his 17,000 miles of travel with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/oh-gee-biden-and-xi-rack-up-frequent-flier-miles
The team also reviews the Chinese hooks in the back and soul of Hunter Biden and “The Big Guy.” Also, will Joe Biden create a new DARPA for the National Institutes of Health?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/29/21)
UK COVID ADVISORS: THIRD WAVE WILL KILL UP TO 70% OF VACCINATED PEOPLE
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the latest UK report showing that a majority of those that receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer; Mamalitas are rising up to protect their children from the stupid virus; President Biden says that vaccines are your patriotic duty.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/uk-covid-advisors-third-wave-will-kill-up-to-70-percent-of-vaccinated-people
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 1 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/01609be5-a979-4cdd-ad5b-f9ab5775251a
Watch part 3 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/bc0812fa-b041-497d-a605-5416acc831c2
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
OH GEE! BIDEN AND XI RACK UP FREQUENT FLIER MILES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the invitation-only speech to Congress by President Biden, and the controversy surrounding his comments of his 17,000 miles of travel with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/oh-gee-biden-and-xi-rack-up-frequent-flier-miles
The team also reviews the Chinese hooks in the back and soul of Hunter Biden and “The Big Guy.” Also, will Joe Biden create a new DARPA for the National Institutes of Health?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/29/21)
UK COVID ADVISORS: THIRD WAVE WILL KILL UP TO 70% OF VACCINATED PEOPLE
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the latest UK report showing that a majority of those that receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer; Mamalitas are rising up to protect their children from the stupid virus; President Biden says that vaccines are your patriotic duty.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/uk-covid-advisors-third-wave-will-kill-up-to-70-percent-of-vaccinated-people
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
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