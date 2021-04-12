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A Beastly idea: DARPA Implanted Microchip to Detect Covid-19 in Humans
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224 views • April 12, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, the team explores the forced vaccinations taking place by armed law enforcement upon the most vulnerable of our population, the homeless and the mentally handicapped. Also, new revelations about microchips and COVID-19.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 1 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/01609be5-a979-4cdd-ad5b-f9ab5775251a
Watch part 3 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/bc0812fa-b041-497d-a605-5416acc831c2
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 1 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/01609be5-a979-4cdd-ad5b-f9ab5775251a
Watch part 3 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/bc0812fa-b041-497d-a605-5416acc831c2
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