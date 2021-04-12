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Canuckistan Cops and Marxist Mounties Shutter GraceLife Church Again
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140 views • April 12, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, the team reviews the latest updates on 200 Communist Canada law enforcement continuing persecution of GraceLife Church in Alberta. Also, Pastor John MacArthur says it’s too late for America.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 1 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/01609be5-a979-4cdd-ad5b-f9ab5775251a
Watch part 2 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 1 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/01609be5-a979-4cdd-ad5b-f9ab5775251a
Watch part 2 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b
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