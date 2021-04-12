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Russian Cities Prep for Possible Mass Burials of War Dead
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311 views • April 12, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall lays out the prospects for war between NATO and Russia as the conflict ramps over the Ukraine and Crimea.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 2 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b
Watch part 3 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
Watch part 2 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b
Watch part 3 of Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b
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