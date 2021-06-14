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81) ANTENAS transHUMANAS - factos e hipótese médica
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419 views • June 14, 2021
Neste vídeo passamos da ficção para a realidade, a implantação com nanopartículas altera a condutividade eléctrica e ressonância dos seres vivos em geral, humanos em particular. A manipulação remota da ressonância ciclotrónica da população e/ou de indivíduos-alvo é o objectivo para controlo total da população. Pelo menos estes 2 vídeos seguintes estão intimamente ligados com o apresentado no presente vídeo:
57) Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica: https://www.brighteon.com/cf9d962f-30a0-4f70-84c3-903d431fe376
68) Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.brighteon.com/10e4d1aa-38f6-401e-978e-40d568b29761
O Hospital Clínica de Barcelona, sendo uma instituição muito dedicada às 4 sensibilidades, Fibromialgia, Síndrome de Fadiga Crónica, Sensibilidade Múltipla Química e Electrohipersensibilidade, resolveu substituir esta última pelo Síndrome Pós-CoVID?
https://www.clinicbarcelona.org/ca/unitat/sindromes-de-sensibilitzacio-central
FONTES DO VÍDEO:
Vari3dad3s channel | ELECTROMAGNETIC and MULTIVOLT TEST with two PFIZER VACCINES: https://www.brighteon.com/f1b39986-e605-448e-9512-027e847a367b
Ricardo do canal La Quinta Columna faz um teste de electromagnetismo e voltagem numa mulher inoculada com duas doses de Pfizer. Os resultados são incríveis.
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored channel | ParaMAGNETIC MEAT - Adulteration of animal feed and food chain? https://www.brighteon.com/ed5df034-6450-4bb7-80b5-566d90e68e89
Americanos a descobrir que a carne animal tem nanopartículas paramagnéticas, pulverizado, injectado ou contaminação das rações, parece estar a entrar na cadeia alimentar e das pulverizações aéreas (chemtrails ou rastos químicos).
Not On The Beeb channel | June 9th, 2021 | Genocide. Watch. Think. Act.
https://odysee.com/@NotOnTheBeeb:7/genocide-DrT:2
Testemunho e análise médica do conjunto dos factos, explicação da hipótese e dos perigos reais.
REPORTAGEM de Greg Reese/Infowars.com:
The Magnetic Mark of the Beast - May 13, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
Primeiros indícios das pessoas vacinadas estarem magnetizadas com nanopartículas paramagnéticas de vacinas genéticas/ARNm. Nos estudos seguintes encontram a base científica para os relatos que têm circulado. Alterações no campo eléctrico têm vindo a ser medidas, aqui o medidor digital Trifield, como se pode ver, o medidor está do seleccionado para 'campo eléctrico': https://www.trifield.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/tf2_angled_catalog.png
ESTUDOS:
Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic -confirmation of genocide: https://www.golokaproject.org/documentfiles/Analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-Slovak-Republic.pdf
Biogenic metallic elements in the human brain?
Science Advances 09 Jun 2021, Vol. 7, no. 24, eabf6707
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abf6707
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/24/eabf6707 | https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/advances/7/24/eabf6707.full.pdf
"The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo.": https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Superparamagnetic nanoparticles for effective delivery of malaria DNA vaccine. Al-Deen FN, Ho J, Selomulya C, Ma C, Coppel R. Langmuir. 2011 Apr 5;27(7):3703-12. doi: 10.1021/la104479c. Epub 2011 Mar 1. PMID: 21361304: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21361304/
Polyethyleneimine-associated polycaprolactone-Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles as a gene delivery vector. Kim MC, Lin MM, Sohn Y, Kim JJ, Kang BS, Kim DK. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater. 2017 Jan;105(1):145-154. doi: 10.1002/jbm.b.33519. Epub 2015 Oct 6. PMID: 26443109: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26443109/
Magnetofection: a reproducible method for gene delivery to melanoma cells. Prosen L, Prijic S, Music B, Lavrencak J, Cemazar M, Sersa G. Biomed Res Int. 2013;2013:209452. doi: 10.1155/2013/209452. Epub 2013 Jun 3. PMID: 23862136 Free PMC article. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23862136/
Recent advances in superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) for in vitro and in vivo cancer nanotheranostics. Kandasamy G, Maity D. Int J Pharm. 2015 Dec 30;496(2):191-218. doi: 10.1016/j.ijpharm.2015.10.058. Epub 2015 Oct 28. PMID: 26520409 Review. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26520409/
Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles: magnetic nanoplatforms as drug carriers. Wahajuddin, Arora S. Int J Nanomedicine. 2012;7:3445-71. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S30320. Epub 2012 Jul 6. PMID: 22848170 Free PMC article. Review. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22848170/
Nanoparticle systems for cancer vaccine. Wen R, Umeano AC, Kou Y, Xu J, Farooqi AA. Nanomedicine (Lond). 2019 Mar;14(5):627-648. doi: 10.2217/nnm-2018-0147. Epub 2019 Feb 26. PMID: 30806568 Free PMC article. Review. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30806568/
57) Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica: https://www.brighteon.com/cf9d962f-30a0-4f70-84c3-903d431fe376
68) Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.brighteon.com/10e4d1aa-38f6-401e-978e-40d568b29761
O Hospital Clínica de Barcelona, sendo uma instituição muito dedicada às 4 sensibilidades, Fibromialgia, Síndrome de Fadiga Crónica, Sensibilidade Múltipla Química e Electrohipersensibilidade, resolveu substituir esta última pelo Síndrome Pós-CoVID?
https://www.clinicbarcelona.org/ca/unitat/sindromes-de-sensibilitzacio-central
FONTES DO VÍDEO:
Vari3dad3s channel | ELECTROMAGNETIC and MULTIVOLT TEST with two PFIZER VACCINES: https://www.brighteon.com/f1b39986-e605-448e-9512-027e847a367b
Ricardo do canal La Quinta Columna faz um teste de electromagnetismo e voltagem numa mulher inoculada com duas doses de Pfizer. Os resultados são incríveis.
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored channel | ParaMAGNETIC MEAT - Adulteration of animal feed and food chain? https://www.brighteon.com/ed5df034-6450-4bb7-80b5-566d90e68e89
Americanos a descobrir que a carne animal tem nanopartículas paramagnéticas, pulverizado, injectado ou contaminação das rações, parece estar a entrar na cadeia alimentar e das pulverizações aéreas (chemtrails ou rastos químicos).
Not On The Beeb channel | June 9th, 2021 | Genocide. Watch. Think. Act.
https://odysee.com/@NotOnTheBeeb:7/genocide-DrT:2
Testemunho e análise médica do conjunto dos factos, explicação da hipótese e dos perigos reais.
REPORTAGEM de Greg Reese/Infowars.com:
The Magnetic Mark of the Beast - May 13, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
Primeiros indícios das pessoas vacinadas estarem magnetizadas com nanopartículas paramagnéticas de vacinas genéticas/ARNm. Nos estudos seguintes encontram a base científica para os relatos que têm circulado. Alterações no campo eléctrico têm vindo a ser medidas, aqui o medidor digital Trifield, como se pode ver, o medidor está do seleccionado para 'campo eléctrico': https://www.trifield.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/tf2_angled_catalog.png
ESTUDOS:
Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic -confirmation of genocide: https://www.golokaproject.org/documentfiles/Analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-Slovak-Republic.pdf
Biogenic metallic elements in the human brain?
Science Advances 09 Jun 2021, Vol. 7, no. 24, eabf6707
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abf6707
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/24/eabf6707 | https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/advances/7/24/eabf6707.full.pdf
"The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo.": https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Superparamagnetic nanoparticles for effective delivery of malaria DNA vaccine. Al-Deen FN, Ho J, Selomulya C, Ma C, Coppel R. Langmuir. 2011 Apr 5;27(7):3703-12. doi: 10.1021/la104479c. Epub 2011 Mar 1. PMID: 21361304: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21361304/
Polyethyleneimine-associated polycaprolactone-Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles as a gene delivery vector. Kim MC, Lin MM, Sohn Y, Kim JJ, Kang BS, Kim DK. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater. 2017 Jan;105(1):145-154. doi: 10.1002/jbm.b.33519. Epub 2015 Oct 6. PMID: 26443109: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26443109/
Magnetofection: a reproducible method for gene delivery to melanoma cells. Prosen L, Prijic S, Music B, Lavrencak J, Cemazar M, Sersa G. Biomed Res Int. 2013;2013:209452. doi: 10.1155/2013/209452. Epub 2013 Jun 3. PMID: 23862136 Free PMC article. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23862136/
Recent advances in superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) for in vitro and in vivo cancer nanotheranostics. Kandasamy G, Maity D. Int J Pharm. 2015 Dec 30;496(2):191-218. doi: 10.1016/j.ijpharm.2015.10.058. Epub 2015 Oct 28. PMID: 26520409 Review. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26520409/
Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles: magnetic nanoplatforms as drug carriers. Wahajuddin, Arora S. Int J Nanomedicine. 2012;7:3445-71. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S30320. Epub 2012 Jul 6. PMID: 22848170 Free PMC article. Review. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22848170/
Nanoparticle systems for cancer vaccine. Wen R, Umeano AC, Kou Y, Xu J, Farooqi AA. Nanomedicine (Lond). 2019 Mar;14(5):627-648. doi: 10.2217/nnm-2018-0147. Epub 2019 Feb 26. PMID: 30806568 Free PMC article. Review. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30806568/
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